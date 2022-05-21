This futuristic 360-foot superyacht concept valued at up to $600 million features a giant glass eye and a glass bottom infinity pool

Bhusan Powar Design created a concept design for a 110-meter superyacht called Zion. Courtesy of Bhusan Powar Design

Bhusan Powar Design unveiled a concept yacht with a giant dome window shaped like an eye.

The 360-foot concept vessel is called "Zion" and includes a glass elevator and infinity pool.

Superyacht sales hit a new record in 2021, as buyers snapped up more than 887 vessels.

The yacht is 110 meters or 360 feet long and named "Zion," a word which means "highest point" in Hebrew.

Bhusan Powar Design said the glass dome window at the center of the vessel was created to look like a black hole. The large window offers 180-degree views of the ocean.

The superyacht has an infinity pool with a glass bottom that allows a clear view of the ocean's depths.

The vessel has a flybridge which the design firm said provides high visibility and serves as a prime location for lounging. Each level of the ship is connected by an all-glass elevator.

The superyacht can accommodate about 20 guests, as well as 20 crew members. It has 10 rooms, including an owner's suite which is connected to the main deck via electronically operated sky lounge balconies on either side of the ship.

The ship has a built-in garage that opens out near the waterline for deploying water sport vehicles. It also has a nearly 40-foot landing pad for a helicopter.

The design firm said that it estimates the vessel would be worth about $500 to $600 million.

"Our concept 'Zion' attracts eyes with its modern elegance and surprises the owner with the mysteries of the deep," the designers said in a press release.

The company did not specify how long it would take to build the ship or whether the concept would come to fruition.

It's not Bhusan Powar Design's first superyacht concept.

The firm launched in 2019 in Goa, a city off the Arabian Sea. The same year, the firm — which describes itself as the "first luxury yacht design studio in India" — unveiled a concept for a 209-foot luxury yacht called "Blue Shark."

