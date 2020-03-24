



HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of increasingly complicated developments of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in Vietnam and around the world, FV Hospital is fully prepared, ready to stand side by side with the Government, the Ministry of Health and the entire country in the fight against the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

Dr. Jean-Marcel Guillon -- Chief Executive Officer of FV Hospital said: "SARS-CoV-2 is a new contagious infectious disease, that we must deal with. Fortunately, FV Hospital has been accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) in 2016 and re-accredited in 2019. One of the JCI standards is to develop and implement an emergency preparedness programme to respond to a global communicable disease. Such a programme includes screening, diagnosis, management of infected patients as well as all related infection control processes. These procedures have been adapted to this new epidemic, doctors and nurses underwent training under the supervision of the COVID-19 Steering Committee and of the Infection Control and Quality Management Department, all required protective personal equipment of the highest quality are available, a specific 20-bedroom COVID-19 unit has been set up in case the Ministry of Health and the Government require the help of selected private hospitals, and a systematic review of publications in medical journals, the WHO website, and other sources of information including all guidelines and decisions issued by the Vietnamese authorities is done on a daily basis".

On March 13th, a MoH delegation, led by Associate Professor Dr Luong Ngoc Khue - Head of the Medical Administration Department, visited FV Hospital to assess the screening and isolation procedures in place and the capability of the hospital to receive patients. All procedures have been approved and Dr Khue also commanded the close coordination of FV Hospital with the designated public healthcare facilities in charge of the fight against COVID-19.

The newly established COVID-19 Steering Committee is composed of the Chief Executive Officer, Medical Director and Deputy Medical Director, Chief Operations Officer, Head of Infection Control Department, Nursing Director, Legal Director, Chief Financial Officer and Marketing and Communication Director. The committee's responsibilities include infection control, safety for healthcare professionals and patients, internal communication, training, decisions related to the epidemic, and compliance with relevant regulations. The committee works with the Ministry of Health, the Department of Health, the Centres for Disease Control and the designated public facilities who receive patients positive for the virus.

The screening procedure is performed for all patients and visitors upon arrival at FV Hospital. Any person who either presents recent (less than 14 days) respiratory symptoms with or without fever, and/or travelled recently in a country with large outbreak, and/or could have been in contact with infected patients is further screened, decision is then made if this person must be tested for the virus. The test is performed in a specific area then patients are sent to the COVID-19 hospitalisation unit while waiting for the test result. Patients with positive results will be referred to designated hospitals, specifically Cho Ray or the Tropical Disease Hospital for treatment.