FVCC Lincoln County offering free high school equivalency test prep courses

Jan. 12—Flathead Valley Community College's Lincoln County campus in Libby is working to help area residents surpass a barrier to improving their chances at employment and a better life.

The Libby campus is offering three different sessions of free HiSET preparation classes during the upcoming spring 2024 semester.

HiSET is a state-issued credential for those interested in earning a high school diploma equivalent.

FVCC Lincoln County Campus Program Director Megan Rayome sees these course offerings as a beneficial opportunity for community members to open up career options without having to leave the local area.

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our offerings for these courses. Our community, like many in rural Montana, has a relatively high number of people without a high school diploma or equivalency. This is something we are passionate about changing. Obtaining a high school equivalency can be the first step in changing someone's life and career trajectory for the better."

These sessions are free and open to anyone 16 or older.

—10-week sessions: Monday-Thursday, 9-11 a.m.

○ January 16-March 21

○ April 8-June 13

—20-Week Session: Mondays/Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

○ January 17-June 12

Sessions are taught by FVCC HiSET Instructor Rusty Eklund who recently joined the team in Lincoln County to help serve the Libby community. Eklund has taught students of all ages in a variety of subjects over his career, including teaching abroad.

He is involved in Libby Public Schools as a substitute teacher in addition to coaching at both the middle and high school levels.

"Rusty's willingness to offer both daytime and evening courses will expand access to the community in an incredibly meaningful way. If you or someone you know is interested in obtaining your high school equivalency, we're here to help — drop by and chat with us anytime," Rayome said.

Group and independent learning options are available in addition to drop-in study hall times.

To register for any of the HiSET preparation courses offered at FVCC, email adulted@fvcc.edu or call 406-756-3884.

FVCC offers career-ready degree programs, customized transfer options for students looking for an affordable start to their education, as well as certificate programs to help students quickly enter the workforce.

Thanks to extensive partnerships with business and industry, FVCC offers more than 50 career and technical programs providing students with the skills and knowledge to move quickly into local careers.