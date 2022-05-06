FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does FW Thorpe Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 FW Thorpe had debt of UK£11.1m, up from UK£73.0k in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£41.0m in cash, so it actually has UK£30.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is FW Thorpe's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that FW Thorpe had liabilities of UK£34.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£16.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£41.0m as well as receivables valued at UK£29.7m due within 12 months. So it actually has UK£19.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that FW Thorpe has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that FW Thorpe has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, FW Thorpe's EBIT dived 13%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is FW Thorpe's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. FW Thorpe may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, FW Thorpe produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 71% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case FW Thorpe has UK£30.0m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of UK£18m, being 71% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with FW Thorpe's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with FW Thorpe .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

