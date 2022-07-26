Are FW Thorpe Plc's (LON:TFW) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at FW Thorpe's (LON:TFW) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study FW Thorpe's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FW Thorpe is:

12% = UK£17m ÷ UK£137m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

FW Thorpe's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, FW Thorpe seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why FW Thorpe saw little to no growth in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared FW Thorpe's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is FW Thorpe fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is FW Thorpe Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 43% (implying that the company keeps 57% of its income) over the last three years, FW Thorpe has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, FW Thorpe has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like FW Thorpe has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on FW Thorpe and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

