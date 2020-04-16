What Is FW Thorpe's (LON:TFW) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 33%, after some slippage. However, the annual gain of 7.8% wasn't so impressive.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for FW Thorpe

Does FW Thorpe Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

FW Thorpe's P/E is 25.93. The image below shows that FW Thorpe has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the electrical industry average (25.9).

AIM:TFW Price Estimation Relative to Market April 16th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that FW Thorpe shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

FW Thorpe's earnings per share fell by 12% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 6.9% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does FW Thorpe's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

FW Thorpe has net cash of UK£52m. This is fairly high at 13% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On FW Thorpe's P/E Ratio

FW Thorpe's P/E is 25.9 which is above average (13.4) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about FW Thorpe recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 19.4 to 25.9 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.