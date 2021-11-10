FWB man charged with aggravated battery after allegedly hitting man with car in road rage incident

BAKER — A 27-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an October road rage incident that injured a 59-year-old Baker resident.

Devin Robbins is charged with aggravated battery causing physical harm, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Robbins and the victim were reportedly involved in an Oct. 22 road rage incident near Old River Road and U.S. Highway 90 in Baker. Witnesses told deputies Robbins got out of his car and shouted at the other driver, who also got out of his vehicle.

Robbins then got back in his car and drove at the victim at a high rate of speed, hitting him and sending him into the windshield, according to his arrest report. Robbins reportedly left the scene east on U.S. 90.

The victim suffered large, bleeding abrasions and a separated shoulder. He was taken to Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville to be treated.

Witnesses said the victim had no weapon, his hands were empty and he never approached Robbins in any way before he was hit, OCSO reported. A gas station surveillance camera reportedly caught a portion of the encounter.

In an interview with investigators, Robbins reportedly stated that the victim had cut him off while driving slow, and that an argument had occurred between them at the intersection.

According to the report, he told deputies he “drove slowly around the victim’s vehicle” and “hit him a little bit" after thinking the victim might have a weapon.

Robbins was being held at the Okaloosa County Jail on Wednesday without bond, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Fort Walton Beach man arrested in connection with road rage incident