FWC arrests 3 Escambia County residents for poaching five deer

Three Escambia County residents were charged with multiple violations after allegedly poaching five deer in early February, each time shooting deer from paved roads.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission opened the case into the activities of Amber Nicole Aceto and Timothy Tyler Moore, both of Pensacola, and Brendan Christian Bell, of Century, after a homeowner contacted the agency when they found an injured deer near their home after hearing a gunshot.

When the officer arrived, he found an eight-point deer with a large exit wound in its back. The homeowner was able to provide a description of the vehicle, its occupants and a tag number.

Moore admitted to shooting the deer from his vehicle when he saw it standing in the roadway, according to FWC. His girlfriend, Aceto, drove up to the deer and Bell helped him drag the wounded deer into a ditch before they fled the area, he said.

Further investigating revealed the three had allegedly been poaching at night during the prior week in the Walnut Hill area. They allegedly killed four additional deer from pave county road using a gun and light. Each of the three took part in poaching at least one deer and assisted in taking the others.

During the investigation, officers recovered two high-powered rifles and a bright, as well as four deer heads.

Timothy Tyler Moore charges:

An additional four counts of taking or attempting to take wildlife from the right of way of any county-maintained road.

Four counts of taking or attempting to take deer at night with a gun and light.

Two counts of discharging a firearm from any paved public road.

One count of littering, over 15 pounds but less than 500 pounds.

Two counts of possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence injunction.

Moore was also issued citations for failure to report two deer taken during archery season.

Amber Nicole Aceto charges:

An additional four counts of taking or attempting to take wildlife from the right of way of any county-maintained road.

Four counts of taking or attempting to take deer at night with a gun and light.

One count of discharging a firearm from any paved public road.

Brenda Christian Bell charges

An additional four counts of taking or attempting to take wildlife from the right of way of any county-maintained road.

Four counts of taking or attempting to take deer at night with a gun and light.

One count of discharging a firearm from any paved public road.

One count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: FWC arrests 3 Escambia County residents for poaching five deer