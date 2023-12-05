FWC to hold meeting Tuesday on proposed toll road project through protected Split Oak Forest

Leaders from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be meeting in Orlando on Tuesday.

On the agenda is the controversy surrounding development through the protected Split Oak Forest.

The Central Florida Expressway authority wants to build a 9-mile toll road through part of the forest, connecting State Road 417 with Osceola Parkway.

In 2020, 86% of Orange County voters approved the project.

But recently, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and most commissioners, voted against it.

