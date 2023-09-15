FWC should reject proposed two-snook vessel limit for Florida Atlantic region. Here's why

Give a man a snook and he'll eat for a day. Take a snook away and you'll have an uprising on your hands.

Several changes to snook fishing regulations may be coming soon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Two Gulf Coast changes may have some merit because of frequent red tides. One change, however, is completely unnecessary and is riling up many anglers in eastern Florida.

The three proposed regulations will be up for a final vote at the Oct. 4-5 FWC meeting in Stuart. Aside from the Legislature, FWC decisions often become law without constitutional or legal review.

What snook regulations are being proposed?

For the past year, FWC has been adjusting snook regulations through a series of workshops requesting public input. One change already underway creates nine management zones from two. This will give the agency better control of natural resources in localized regions. The next step has been to evaluate snook stock data within each region. Here are three changes to snook regulations being proposed by the agency:

All release for Tampa Bay region in 2024

Adding September to closed month for harvest for Southwest region

Reducing daily bag limit to two fish per vessel

These measures were discussed by agency staff and stakeholders during a Sept. 7 virtual webinar that will be available on the FWC YouTube Channel Sept. 15. The proposals landed with a dull thud to many who were on the call. Almost none of the stakeholders supported any of the proposed regulations.

Why is FWC changing snook regulations?

My take on these regulations? FWC is missing the mark in several ways. I'll start with the biggest change first.

Reducing the bag limit to two fish per vessel is not supported by the agency's own science and unfair to anglers who fish from private vessels.

Based on its own data, snook stocks on the Atlantic side of Florida are showing to be more than two-and-a-half times more robust than the FWC management goal mandates (52% to 20% spawning potential ratio, or rather what percentage of snook in the wild can keep the species going).

Abundance trends have been steady, according to fisheries independent monitoring. That's when FWC staff uses seine nets to survey fish in random locations in the coastal estuaries. What's more, I'd like to propose expanding the snook harvest slot to 28-34 inches in the Indian River Lagoon region.

Habitat loss, environmental and human factors are reportedly why the FWC is suggesting what it called "proactive" changes. My question back to them: What is FWC doing about seagrass loss, poor water quality in estuaries and population growth? Their answer: Not our job. I guess we have to pin those responsibilities on the Department of Environmental Protection and our developer-friendly state Legislature. Good luck with that.

Taking a few snook away from anglers is way easier than solving ecological problems.

The economics of snook fishing

Here is the second reason reducing the vessel limit to two snook is unfair. If my three sons and I go out to do a little snook fishing on the family flats boat, we'll need to have four saltwater fishing licenses at $17 annually just to catch fish from a boat. To keep a snook during open harvest season (Sept. 1 through Dec. 14 in eastern Florida), we have to each pay for a $10 snook stamp. So we're paying $27 each, or $108 as a family, for the privilege of keeping one snook each if we so choose.

Those funds, taxes really, are supposed to go to help snook research and the snook resource. I'm alright with that part. But to turn around and deny two of us from keeping a snook seems counterproductive. If these regulations are passed, why should any of us pay for a snook stamp anymore?

The land-based angler, who is supposed to obtain a no-cost fishing license, but still is required a snook stamp, has no reduction. I'm fine with that too. But it's not fair to only tax the boater here.

There are 1.4 million licensed saltwater anglers in Florida. Over 540,000 have snook stamps. That's more than $5 million annually for snook research. There's an additional 93,000 lifetime license holders with snook stamps (including me and two of my sons).

If the anglers of Tampa Bay or Southwest Florida support the proposed regulation changes, I'm fine with that. Red tides were the reason given for the regulation changes. During the workshop last week, most speakers were not in favor of the proposals.

There may be other ways to protect the resource than taking a fish away from boaters. If population growth is a concern, don't issue any more snook stamps, or issue them only to residents. Take snook away from clients who hire fishing guides. Pour more money into snook mariculture or get the DEP to quit permitting seagrass mitigation for developers.

I urge the seven-member FWC governor-appointed commission to vote no on the two snook vessel limit.

Current snook regulations can be found at FWC recreational fishing regulations.

Ed Killer is a columnist for TCPalm. This is his opinion. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FWC proposes two-snook per-vessel bag limit for Florida Atlantic side