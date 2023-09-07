FWP teaching safety during Bear Aware Month

TechCrunch

The U.K. government appears to have steered out of a direct collision with the tech industry over a controversial, encryption-risking provision in the Online Safety Bill. Mainstream tech giants and smaller encrypted messaging services have been united in warning for many months that the bill poses a direct threaten to the security and privacy of millions of web users by placing a legal obligation on encrypted messaging apps to bake-in content scanning capabilities on receipt of an order by the Internet regulator, Ofcom. Security and privacy researchers, and legal experts, have also chipped in with a regular cadence of warnings that the bill's broad surveillance powers risk -- paradoxically -- wreaking major harm on web safety.