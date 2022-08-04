FX markets haven't seen last of dollar strength yet - analysts

FILE PHOTO: A trader counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar
Hari Kishan
·4 min read

By Hari Kishan

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The dollar's strength has yet to peak, according to a majority of currency strategists polled by Reuters who were however divided on when the currency's advance would come to an end.

The greenback slipped from a decade high in mid-July but quickly snapped back when three Fed officials made it clear the central bank was "completely united" on increasing rates to a level that would put a dent in the highest U.S. inflation since the 1980s.

With the Fed expected to stay ahead of its peers in the tightening cycle by some measure, and the global economy expected to slow significantly, a path for the dollar to weaken meaningfully or for most other currencies to stage a comeback is difficult to forge.

In the Aug. 1-3 poll, a strong majority of more than 70% of strategists, or 40 of 56, who answered an additional question said the dollar's strength hasn't yet peaked.

Asked when it would peak, 14 said within three months, 19 said within six months, another six said within a year and one said within two years. Only 16 said it already had.

"For the USD to weaken, the Fed has to be more concerned about growth than about inflation, and we are not there yet," said Michalis Rousakis, G10 FX strategist at Bank of America Securities.

Reuters Poll - U.S. dollar outlook - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/klvykwkzzvg/Reuters%20Poll%20-%20U.S.%20dollar%20outlook.PNG

The dollar - already up around 11% in 2022 - was expected to give up some of its gains over the coming 12 months. But few of the major currencies were forecast to regain all of their year-to-date losses over that period.

"In the very long run, let's say two or three or four years from now, the dollar will probably be considerably weaker. But in the 12-month timeframe we're looking at relatively small moves," said Brian Rose, senior economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

DETERIORATING OUTLOOK

The euro touched parity with the dollar last month, hitting a near two-decade low, and is down more than 10% in 2022. It was forecast to gain over 6% from current levels by next July and was expected to trade around $1.02, $1.05 and $1.08 in the next three, six and 12 months respectively.

Those median forecasts, the lowest in a Reuters FX poll since 2017, showed a deteriorating outlook for the common currency.

While only a handful of analysts expected the euro to trade at or below parity versus the dollar over the forecast horizon in a July poll, about one-third of the over 60 strategists now forecast it to revisit those levels in the next three months.

"In the short term we're looking for the dollar to maintain its strength, especially against the euro. So we think there's a chance the euro will drop below parity," Rose said.

Despite its recent rally when U.S. Treasury yields tumbled, the safe-haven Japanese yen is down about 14% for the year, making it the biggest loser among its major peers.

The carry trade currency was expected to claw back some of those losses and gain about 5% to trade around 127 per dollar in a year.

"I think the most relevant question with respect to the dollar is if you're going to sell the dollar, what else do you buy ... you're not going to buy shed loads of yen relative to the U.S. dollar when you're getting much higher yield in dollars," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

The yield advantage which dollar assets carry was also likely to hurt emerging market currencies, offering no respite to an already battered bunch.

While China's tightly-controlled yuan and the Korean won were predicted to be range-bound over the next three to six months, the Indian rupee, South African rand, Russian rouble and Turkey's lira were expected to fall.

Phoenix Kalen, head of emerging markets research at Societe Generale, gave a laundry list of worries for those currencies.

"For EM FX, we are less heartened by the pull-back in the market's pricing of FOMC rate hikes, and more focused on the underlying context of deteriorating global growth, tightening financial conditions, worsening geopolitics, continuing EM portfolio outflows, still-elevated inflation, and the potential for downside China surprises," Kalen said.

(For other stories from the August Reuters foreign exchange poll:)

(Reporting by Hari Kishan; Additional Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba and Vivek Mishra; Polling by Aditi Verma and Susobhan Sarkar; Editing by Ross Finley and David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • DuPont expects costs to balloon in 2022

    (Reuters) -DuPont de Nemours is expecting to take a bigger hit from costs related to logistics, raw materials and energy for the year, although price increases helped the industrial materials maker battle inflationary pressures in the latest quarter. A host of factors ranging from the supply-chain crisis to the Ukraine war has sent inflation to levels not seen in decades, driving companies to reassess their sales and production strategies and keep a close watch on costs. Dupont also said net sales and core operating earnings in the current quarter would be slightly weaker than in the second, due to currency headwinds and the absence of sales contribution of biomaterials unit, which was hived off in June.

  • Bank of England on brink of biggest rate hike since 1995

    The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by the most since 1995 on Thursday, even as the risks of a recession mount, in an attempt to stop a surge in inflation from becoming embedded in Britain's economy. Most investors and economists predict the BoE will increase its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 1.75%, its highest level since late 2008 at the start of the global financial crisis, when it announces its decision at 1100 GMT. Britain's main inflation rate has soared to 9.4% - and could hit 15% in early 2023 according to the Resolution Foundation think-tank - as the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine combine with post-pandemic strains on the world economy.

  • Canada's TD Bank eyes further U.S. expansion with $1.3 billion Cowen purchase

    (Reuters) -Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank said it will buy New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen Inc for $1.3 billion in cash, seeking to boost its presence in the high-growth U.S market. The deal marks TD's second acquisition bid in the United States this year and the Canada's second-largest lender by market value has made no secret of its ambitions to expand in the world's biggest economy. TD will fund the acquisition from the $1.9 billion proceeds from the sale of shares of Charles Schwab, announced on Monday.

  • Forbes explores sale, hires Citigroup as banker

    "There were many interested parties, so we moved forward with a formal sale process and Citigroup was hired to manage this process," a Forbes spokesperson said in an emailed response. Details including the enterprise value Forbes was seeking and a timeline for the sale were not disclosed.

  • No worries about U.S. demand for now, Japan's Subaru says

    Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those with the resources to continue spending on bigger-ticket purchases. Subaru has a backorder of about 50,000 vehicles and retailers only have between 4 to 5 days worth of stock in the U.S., Mizuma said.

  • Asian Stocks Up After Earnings Boosted Wall Street: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Thursday after a US rally triggered by earnings and robust economic data, while bets on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes pushed up shorter maturity Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeShares climbed in Japan, Australia and South Korea in the wake of a tech-led Wall Street jum

  • Oil Edges Higher After Slump as Traders Weigh OPEC+ Hike, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after plunging to the lowest close in almost six months as investors weighed a token supply increase from OPEC+ against weaker US gasoline demand and rising inventories.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeWest Texas Intermediate climbed above $91 a barrel in early Asian trading, after sinking 4% on Wedn

  • Salesforce shutters Hong Kong office, leans on Alibaba in China

    Salesforce is repositioning itself in China as it looks to expand the reach of its customer relationship management software in the country. The company is "accelerating" its strategic partnership with Alibaba, a Salesforce spokesperson told TechCrunch. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of the American giant's software across Greater China.

  • On The Money — All eyes on Sinema with Biden plan in the balance

    The biggest suspense story in Washington, D.C., has everything to do with a certain senator from Arizona. We’ll also look at the budget impact of the Schumer-Manchin deal and hard times for renters But first, the Senate has voted to expand NATO. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank…

  • Mr. JGB Says Markets Need to Prepare for BOJ Buying Fewer Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should start preparing for a return to normal Japanese bond trading as the central bank will one day step back from its debt purchases, according to a senior government official widely known as Mr. JGB.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe Ministry of Finance has already started looking into a comprehensive

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • The dollar will weaken and these stocks could outperform, says Evercore

    Hopes that the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive in hiking borrowing costs than previously feared have rippled swiftly across markets in the past week. Stocks have rallied as bond yields have dropped. And it has brought the dollar’s rampage to a juddering halt.

  • Russia's Gazprom: sanctions make delivery of Nord Stream turbine impossible

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had earlier said the Siemens 073 turbine, which has been cited as being at the heart of reduced Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, remains in Germany after maintenance. "The sanctions regimes of Canada, the EU, the UK and a mismatch of the current situation with the existing contractual obligations by the Siemens side make delivery of the 073 engine to the Portovaya compressor station impossible," Gazprom said.

  • Democrats Backing Election Deniers in GOP Primaries Makes a Mockery of Their Rhetoric

    The best way to show they're serious about this is to fix the Electoral Count Act.

  • Stocks to watch: Booking, eBay, Clorox, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks to watch in after-hours trading, including Booking, eBay, Clorox, and Lucid.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already ant

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,