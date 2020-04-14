FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center Rolls Out Robust Telehealth Services in Response to COVID-19

FYZICAL Continues Its Innovative Approach to Health and Wellness as Some of the Nation's Biggest Insurance Providers Announce Temporary Telehealth Coverage

SARASOTA, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center , one of the leading physical therapy franchises in the United States, offers a wide variety of services and is equipped to address a range of diagnoses and concerns, including orthopedic, dizziness, balance and neurological issues and pelvic health. Through a holistic, innovative approach, FYZICAL not only helps clients to recover from injuries and surgeries but also takes rehabilitation a step further to help clients achieve optimal wellness and regain their love of life — and even learn new skills. Now, as physical therapists find ways to care for patients outside of the traditional clinic setting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, FYZICAL has continued its innovative approach to health and wellness with the roll out of face-to-face telehealth services.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Logo (PRNewsfoto/FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center) More

"The FYZICAL team has implemented ongoing strategies in order to provide a continuation of essential care for those who urgently need it during this crisis," said Christopher Mulvey, President of Company Owned Clinics at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "We have been following the CDC's ever-changing policies in order to create a safe space for our clients. For example, in response to the social-distancing order, we made sure to minimize contact with patients and staff, limited the number of people allowed in the facilities at one time and implemented temperature checks for all parties. Now, we are rolling out robust telehealth services as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has begun approving the use of many common therapy treatments for these platforms."

While telehealth, which includes real-time face-to-face modalities as well as non-real time and non-face-to-face services, has been a movement within the physical therapy space for many years, insurance companies have been slow to cover these services. Over the past weeks, insurance giants such as Cigna, Aetna, and UnitedHealthcare have each announced temporary benefit changes allowing physical therapists to bill for most therapy procedures delivered by way of telehealth. While the three major insurers moved relatively quickly, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has taken a more incremental approach.

In March CMS announced waivers for e-visits, virtual check-ins, remote evaluation of recorded video/images, and telephone assessment and management services. The CARES Act, which was passed late last month, gave CMS the power to waive telehealth restrictions during the public health emergency, although physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech language pathologists have not yet been added as eligible providers. However, FYZICAL anticipates an approval is imminent in the near future and is gearing up to meet the needs of patients across the U.S.

"Across the physical therapy industry, patients have been identified as needing care but are unable to receive it due to the risks associated with COVID-19," said Mulvey. "Having telehealth as a uniform platform across all payers will allow FYZICAL to serve those clients who have struggled to find care. We've already trained a large portion of our workforce to provide telehealth services, including protocols regarding paperwork, patient safety and home program development. Through telehealth, patients are getting access to the care they need without putting themselves or their therapists at risk, and we are confident that these services can be an essential physical therapy resource."