G-20 meeting, climate change summit, Halloween tips, tricks: 5 things to know this weekend

Biden looks to ease tension with Europe at G-20 summit in Italy

The latest Group of 20 (G-20) summit opens Saturday in Rome. The summit will mark the first time that leaders of the world's major economies have gathered in person since the coronavirus pandemic inflicted its deadly toll around the globe. President Joe Biden and other G-20 leaders are expected to cement an agreement that would bring sweeping changes to the international tax system. Nearly 140 countries have agreed to adopt a global minimum tax of at least 15% and make it harder for multinational corporations to avoid taxation by hiding their profits in lower-tax jurisdictions. Global health concerns also will be on the agenda for Saturday’s session as G-20 leaders are expected to explore ways to prevent another pandemic like COVID-19, which has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide. Biden also will have the opportunity to talk with leaders about issues such as climate change, supply chain disruptions, energy prices and Iran's nuclear weapons program.

COP26 climate change summit to kickoff in Scotland

Numerous world leaders will make their way to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 climate change summit, which begins Sunday and runs through Nov. 12. COP26 is the annual United Nations meeting of the 197 countries that have agreed to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, and is held to assess how well nations are dealing with climate change. Approximately 20,000 people will be attending the formal talks. They include government representatives, scientists and policy experts. Figures such as President Joe Biden, climate activist Greta Thunberg and members of the British royal family including Prince Charles and Prince William are among those expected to attend the summit. Many of those attendees will work toward the policy goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to keep the global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius due to climate change.

Story continues

Halloween brings record spending and precautions

Sunday marks the second Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic — and one that has generated record spending from Americans. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said it's safe to go out and collect candy, but given that most trick-or-treating children are under the age of 11 years old and unvaccinated, precautions should be taken. Tips for parents and trick-or-treaters include: keeping activities outside, making and wearing fun masks and forming candy lines to minimize contact and maintain social distancing. And for families wanting to refrain from going out because they're in a high-risk area, the CDC suggests having a candy scavenger hunt in a home or yard.

Northern lights could be 'a great show' in some states

A spectacular aurora, also known as the northern lights, could be visible in some northern states this weekend as a "strong" geomagnetic storm is forecast for Earth. The storm is due to a significant solar flare and coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. ET Thursday, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center announced. The Prediction Center notified power grid operators, satellite operators, airlines and other customers about potential impacts of a geomagnetic storm. It "can affect electrical grids, GPS navigation systems and radio and satellite telecommunications," the Prediction Center said.

World Series to feature two more games, one appearance from Trump

As the Atlanta Braves go into the weekend with a 2-1 advantage in the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros, it's possible Major League Baseball could crown a new champion by Monday morning. Atlanta's Truist Park will be the site of Game 4 (8:09 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX) and Game 5 (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX). The Braves grabbed the lead in the series after five pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 win in Game 3 Friday night. In fact, the powerful Astros were held without a hit until the eighth inning. Former President Donald Trump will be in attendance for Game 4 Saturday, Braves CEO Terry McGuirk said. "We are going to give him his own suite," McGuirk added. Asked if he was concerned about Trump's polarizing presence, McGuirk said they had no objection. Trump was in attendance for Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park in Washington when the Nationals hosted this same Astros team, and was booed when he appeared on the scoreboard. But he can expect to get a friendlier reception in Georgia.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: G-20, climate change summits, Halloween: 5 things to know this weekend