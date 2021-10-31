  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

G-20: Prince Charles to discuss climate change with Biden, other leaders on summit's final day

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME – President Joe Biden and other leaders of the world’s most powerful nations will hear Sunday from British royalty during the final day of their first in-person summit in two years.

Britain’s Prince Charles, who is known as a committed environmentalist, will speak on the private sector’s role in fighting climate change on the second and final day of the Group of 20, or G-20, summit in Rome.

British media reports said Charles will use his remarks to emphasize that world leaders have an “overwhelming responsibility” to deal with the climate crisis and that the lives of future generations are in their hands.

Charles’ speech will be a prelude to a U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP26, that opens Monday in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden, who has made fighting climate change a priority for his administration, will head to the conference after the G-20 summit and is scheduled to speak during its opening session.

Biden also will meet with Turkish President Recep Erdogan on Sunday and hold a news conference later in the day.

On Saturday, Biden and other G-20 leaders spent the opening day of their summit in Rome addressing two of the world’s biggest concerns: the global economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaders backed a 15% global minimum corporate tax, a dramatic restructuring of the international tax system that is intended to make sure big companies pay their fair share and keep them from hiding their profits in lower-tax jurisdictions.

A formal endorsement of the tax restructuring will come Sunday in a joint communiqué by the leaders.

More: Biden looks to ease tensions with Europe, tackle climate change at global summits

President Joe Biden arrives for the welcome ceremony on the first day of the Rome G20 summit, on October 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy.
President Joe Biden arrives for the welcome ceremony on the first day of the Rome G20 summit, on October 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

G-20 leaders also discussed vaccine distribution and other ways to prevent another global health crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide, including more than 743,000 Americans.

Only 3% of people who live in the poorest countries have been vaccinated, while 70% of people who live in wealthy countries have gotten at least one shot – a gap that the summit’s host, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, denounced as “morally unacceptable.”

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for the media at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit on October 30th, 2021 in Rome, Italy.
President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for the media at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit on October 30th, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

Also Saturday, Biden met with three European allies – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – to chart a path forward on negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Afterward, the four leaders issued a joint statement reiterating their determination to see that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

Biden’s advisers have been trying to revive a 2015 agreement that limited Iran’s ability to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels. Then-President Donald Trump withdrew from agreement in 2018. Iran stopped complying with the pact, and negotiations to restart the agreement stalled in June after Ebrahim Raisi’s election as president of Iran.

Biden and the three European allies urged Raisi in a joint statement on Saturday “to seize this opportunity” and finish the talks.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

More: In meeting with France's Macron, Biden says U.S. was 'clumsy' handling nuclear submarine deal

More: Biden says Pope Francis OK'd him receiving communion, calling him a 'good Catholic' amid abortion debate

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: G-20: Prince Charles to talk climate change with Biden, other leaders

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 origins, Biden makes rounds at G-20 summit, Game 4 of the World Series: 5 Things podcast

    Intelligence agencies won’t be able to conclude whether COVID-19 spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab, officials said Friday.

  • Harris gets COVID booster shot, says vaccines ‘will save your life’

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday received her COVID-19 booster shot -- after which she encouraged Americans to do the same, saying that the vaccines "will save your life."

  • Biden receives Communion at St. Patrick's Church in Rome

    President Biden received Communion on Saturday while visiting St. Patrick's Church in Rome.Why it matters: The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops this year sparked debate over whether politicians who support abortion rights should be denied Communion. But after spending time with the pope on Friday, Biden told reporters that Francis believes he should continue to receive Communion, adding that the pope "was happy that I was a good Catholic."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • What is COP26 and how will it affect the future of climate change?

    What event could bring together Prince Charles, President Biden and Greta Thunberg? The climate change conference known as COP26, being held in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.N. climate summit, which will take place this November, is widely regarded as the planet’s last best chance at keeping global warming below the levels that scientists warn will have catastrophic consequences for life on earth. Yahoo News explains everything you need to know about COP26 before the proceedings kick off.

  • The Fight Between Texas and Wall Street Is About to Get Bigger

    (Bloomberg) -- Outside San Antonio this month, a veteran of Texas politics got so upset about Wall Street’s retreat from fossil fuels that he compared the oil industry’s fight for funding to the civil rights struggle. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top Chefs

  • Leaders Press on Climate, Energy and Covid Vaccines: G-20 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden pressed for competitive and balanced energy markets to bolster the global recovery from the pandemic as the Group of 20 leaders held summit talks in Rome. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsChina’s President Xi Ji

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Liz Cheney A ‘Karen’ And You Know What Happened Next

    Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

    Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.

  • Saudi Arabia, Bahrain expel Lebanese ambassadors

    Saudi Arabia on Friday ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country within 48 hours and stopped all imports from Lebanon, a response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.” Hours later, the Kingdom of Bahrain ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within two days for the same reason, Bahrain's foreign ministry said. Lebanon's prime minister and president discussed the Saudi decision and asked the country's information minister to take the “appropriate decision,” an apparent call for him to resign in hopes it will ease the tension.

  • China warns Lithuania, European officials over Taiwan row

    China on Saturday warned Lithuania and European officials not to disrupt ties over decisions by Taiwan and the Baltic country to open reciprocal representative offices. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan announced that its office in Vilnius would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Republicans demand answers from Biden Cabinet on reported payments to illegal immigrants: 'Horrific decision'

    North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy sent a letter to Secretaries Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice (DOJ) demanding answers on the reports of the talks on federal payouts to illegal immigrants.

  • How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

    When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the World Series. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F—- Joe Biden.”

  • New Social Security Bill: How Updates Could Lead to ‘Seismic Achievements’ for COLA and More

    This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...

  • In ‘chilling’ decision, UF professors have been barred from testifying against Florida

    In a decision that could have far-reaching free speech implications for faculty at universities and colleges across Florida, the University of Florida has refused to allow three political science professors to continue to serve as expert witnesses in a case that challenges a new state law that restricts voting access.

  • Once again, Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy on an independent judiciary knows no bounds

    Op-Ed: When you think he has reached a level beyond which even he has the decency not to venture, McConnell makes you think again.

  • Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against 'precipitous' actions

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys, including the U.S. ambassador, to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, though he later withdrew the threat to expel them. The official said a meeting between the two leaders may not have happened if Erdogan had expelled the U.S. ambassador.

  • Power company asked SC Supreme Court to OK higher rates. Here’s what the court said

    The company was asking for S.C. customers to pay millions more, some of it to pay for out-of-state costs.

  • 'You came from South Korea': Irvine vice-mayor confronted with xenophobic questioning at council meeting

    On Tuesday, Irvine Vice-Mayor Tammy Kim was subjected to racism and xenophobia during a council meeting for a project to build a veterans cemetery in the city. About the meeting: City officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the site where they would put an Orange County veterans cemetery, according to Voice of OC. After hours of debate, lawmakers voted four to one that Gypsum Canyon would be the official area for the cemetery and not Irvine.

  • The Lincoln Project sent a group posing as white supremacists with tiki torches to a GOP campaign event in Virginia ahead of the state's gubernatorial election

    The claimed the stunt was to remind Virginians of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally and the "Republican Party's embrace of those values."