G-20: Prince Charles to discuss climate change with Biden, other leaders on summit's final day

ROME – President Joe Biden and other leaders of the world’s most powerful nations will hear Sunday from British royalty during the final day of their first in-person summit in two years.

Britain’s Prince Charles, who is known as a committed environmentalist, will speak on the private sector’s role in fighting climate change on the second and final day of the Group of 20, or G-20, summit in Rome.

British media reports said Charles will use his remarks to emphasize that world leaders have an “overwhelming responsibility” to deal with the climate crisis and that the lives of future generations are in their hands.

Charles’ speech will be a prelude to a U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP26, that opens Monday in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden, who has made fighting climate change a priority for his administration, will head to the conference after the G-20 summit and is scheduled to speak during its opening session.

Biden also will meet with Turkish President Recep Erdogan on Sunday and hold a news conference later in the day.

On Saturday, Biden and other G-20 leaders spent the opening day of their summit in Rome addressing two of the world’s biggest concerns: the global economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaders backed a 15% global minimum corporate tax, a dramatic restructuring of the international tax system that is intended to make sure big companies pay their fair share and keep them from hiding their profits in lower-tax jurisdictions.

A formal endorsement of the tax restructuring will come Sunday in a joint communiqué by the leaders.

More: Biden looks to ease tensions with Europe, tackle climate change at global summits

President Joe Biden arrives for the welcome ceremony on the first day of the Rome G20 summit, on October 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

G-20 leaders also discussed vaccine distribution and other ways to prevent another global health crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide, including more than 743,000 Americans.

Only 3% of people who live in the poorest countries have been vaccinated, while 70% of people who live in wealthy countries have gotten at least one shot – a gap that the summit’s host, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, denounced as “morally unacceptable.”

Story continues

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for the media at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit on October 30th, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

Also Saturday, Biden met with three European allies – German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – to chart a path forward on negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Afterward, the four leaders issued a joint statement reiterating their determination to see that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

Biden’s advisers have been trying to revive a 2015 agreement that limited Iran’s ability to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels. Then-President Donald Trump withdrew from agreement in 2018. Iran stopped complying with the pact, and negotiations to restart the agreement stalled in June after Ebrahim Raisi’s election as president of Iran.

Biden and the three European allies urged Raisi in a joint statement on Saturday “to seize this opportunity” and finish the talks.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

More: In meeting with France's Macron, Biden says U.S. was 'clumsy' handling nuclear submarine deal

More: Biden says Pope Francis OK'd him receiving communion, calling him a 'good Catholic' amid abortion debate

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: G-20: Prince Charles to talk climate change with Biden, other leaders