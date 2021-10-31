G-20 summit fails to bridge divides on pandemic and climate change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Megerian
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
U.S. President Joe Biden, Democratic Republic of Congo&#39;s President and African Union Chair Felix Tshisekedi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Turkey&#39;s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from row from left, pose with other world leaders for a group photo at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world&#39;s biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
President Biden, far left, joins other world leaders for the traditional "family photo" on the first day of the G-20 summit in Rome. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

Jetting across the Atlantic Ocean a few days ago aboard Air Force One for two international summits, one of President Biden's top aides seemed pleased that China and Russia wouldn't be attending.

Without them, it will be "the U.S. and Europe together driving the bus on the significant global issues," national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

But even if they're at the wheel, it's been a bumpy ride. Despite Biden's success at patching up disputes with allies like France and the European Union, new fissures are spreading across the globe, undermining the unity needed to resolve ongoing crises and forestall future ones.

Some of these gaps appeared to widen during the G-20 summit in Rome, where Biden spent the last two days before he heads on Monday to Glasgow, Scotland, where he'll spend another two at the COP26 conference on climate change.

“The world is becoming more divided,” said Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution. "We are seeing this divergence between a constellation of authoritarian countries and a constellation of democratic countries.”

He said rivalries between powerful nations, most notably the U.S. and China, have created a “negative synergy” where global problems are escalating but there’s less cooperation to address them.

Developing nations are running out of patience with the slow distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and world leaders made little in the way of new commitments to speed up the process. Rich countries appear to be slingshotting out of the pandemic while others continue to suffer the economic aftershocks.

The G-20, which brings together the world's most powerful countries to discuss economic and other issues, also did not produce the desired momentum toward COP26, undercutting hopes for success at preventing the most catastrophic effects of global warming.

The leaders were only able to muster a promise to reach carbon neutrality by around the middle of the century and to end the financing of coal plants overseas.

The joint statement failed to accelerate the fight against climate change because it only echoed pledges that were already made by China, the world's top source of greenhouse gas emissions, earlier this year.

The lack of action contradicted the urgent warnings that characterized the summit, which was held in a convention center known as "the cloud," where a billowing white structure is suspended within a rectangular glass building.

“Either we act now, face the costs of the transition and succeed," said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who hosted the G-20, "or we delay acting, and pay a much higher price later, and we fail.”

The underwhelming joint statement seemed to fulfill the fears expressed by António Guterres, the U.N. secretary general, before the summit began.

"Let’s be clear — there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver," he said Friday. "Several recent climate announcements might leave the impression of a rosier picture. Unfortunately, this is an illusion."

Climate progress is being jeopardized, in part, by a global energy crunch. A senior administration official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about ongoing negotiations, said Biden has used the G-20 summit to push oil-rich countries to increase their production to alleviate rising prices.

The official said Biden “made the point that we need to see adequate supply of energy in this moment as we make the long-term transition to a carbon-free economy.”

U.S. officials had tried to downplay expectations that the G-20 would lead to progress on the pandemic. They described a conference organized by Biden during the U.N. General Assembly in September, where the U.S. boosted its own commitments and elicited more from other countries, as a more significant development.

But the lack of progress on vaccine distribution remained a notable absence at a summit as large as the G-20, which has typically aspired to serve as a platform for global cooperation.

The People's Vaccine, an international coalition of advocacy organizations, had called on countries to suspend intellectual property rights to make it easier to manufacture more doses and tests around the world. No such commitment was made.

J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the world would need to administer 2 billion doses in the next two months to meet its goal of vaccinating 40% of the population of each country by the end of the year. He said the G-20 had failed to produce a "concrete action plan."

"The pandemic is going to change in nature to one that's predominantly impacting the poorest countries that are the least equipped and the most disadvantaged," he said. "It's going to be very hard to avoid new variants coming forward."

In addition, there remains lingering friction over how the pandemic began in China. President Xi, who delivered remarks virtually, said that "stigmatization of the virus and politicization of origins tracing run counter to the spirit of solidarity against the pandemic."

The U.S. intelligence community on Friday released a report saying it was unable to determine whether the coronavirus began with a lab accident or transmission from an animal to a human, and it blamed the uncertainty in part on China's refusal to cooperate with international investigations.

Despite the global turmoil, Biden chalked up some significant victories on economic issues during the summit.

His administration helped forge a sweeping agreement to implement a global minimum tax, which is intended to prevent corporations from seeking overseas tax shelters. The deal was endorsed by the G-20 participants, and it's scheduled to take effect in 2023. It remains uncertain whether Biden can get such a tax enacted by Congress.

Biden also resolved a trade dispute with the European Union that began during the Trump administration. Under the deal, the U.S. will implement a quota system under which the tariffs will be levied on metal imports only exceeding a certain amount.

The E.U., meanwhile, will drop retaliatory tariffs on American imports of whiskey, motorcycles and other items.

"Today is a testament of the power of American diplomacy and strong partnerships to deliver tangible benefits for American workers and the middle-class families in America," Biden said during a Sunday appearance with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's foreign minister says Biden can use "executive order" to return to 2015 deal

    Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday questioned the U.S.' political will to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying that President Biden could simply issue an "executive order" on the matter if he wished to, Reuters reported.Why it matters: Amir-Abdollahian's comments come only a day after Biden and the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement urging Iran to return to nuclear negotiations soon in order to avoid “a dangerous escalation.”Sta

  • G-20 Leaders Strike Climate Deal That Leaves a Lot to COP26

    (Bloomberg) -- The Group of 20 countries struck a climate deal that fell well short of what some nations were pushing for in a compromise accord that gave leaders little to take to the COP26 summit in Glasgow this week.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at Stak

  • G-20: Prince Charles warns Glasgow summit is last chance to save planet

    President Joe Biden says a new agreement that drops tariffs on aluminum and steel between the US and EU would also help fight climate change.

  • 'Last, best hope:' Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

    A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists' demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at speeding up the global response to global warming. As U.N. officials gaveled the climate summit to its formal opening in Glasgow, the heads of the world's leading economies at the close of their own separate talks in Italy made a commitment to cut pollution from burning coal and other fossil fuels. Government leaders face two choices at the climate summit, Patricia Espinosa, head of the U.N. climate office, declared at the summit's opening: They can sharply cut greenhouse gas emissions and help communities and countries survive what is becoming a hotter, harsher world, Espinosa said.

  • G-20 makes commitments for carbon neutrality by mid-century, will cut coal financing

    Leaders of the world’s biggest economies made a compromise commitment Sunday to reach carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • COVID-19 origins, Biden makes rounds at G-20 summit, Game 4 of the World Series: 5 Things podcast

    Intelligence agencies won’t be able to conclude whether COVID-19 spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab, officials said Friday.

  • The 5 Best Doorbell Cameras For Better Home Security

    From helping you keep an eye on packages to greeting guests, these video doorbell cameras will elevate your home security.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    Each for reasons of their own, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Omeros, and Novavax have had a very tough time this year.

  • Police: 1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in Texas

    According to police, one man died and nine other people were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas on Saturday. Police say that “at least a couple hundred people” were there.

  • From vaccines to testing: What travelers need to know before the new US travel system on Nov. 8

    The White House announced that a new international air travel system will go into effect Nov. 8, allowing entry for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

  • U.S., EU Eye Global Coalition to Fix Steel, Aluminum Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe U.S. and the European Union clinched a tariff-busting trade accord over the weekend that they’ll try to leverage into a broader global arrangement that would penalize countries that don’t meet low-ca

  • Factbox-COP26: What would success look like at the climate summit?

    Rather, it will attempt to produce a myriad of smaller victories - from the formal U.N. negotiations on the Paris Agreement, and from the new climate pledges that countries, companies and investors announce during the conference. Countries' current pledges would see emissions soar by 16% by 2030. First, it will devise a plan for how countries will accelerate their emissions reduction pledges in future years.

  • Arctic air pushes lake-effect snow across 1,500 km stretch in Canada

    For a portion of Western and Central Canada, the lake-effect snow machine will be in full force as we kick off November.

  • There Are Hundreds of Reasons to Sell the Stock Market. Don’t.

    This coming week there are earnings. a Fed meeting, and the release of October’s payrolls numbers, and any could be used as an excuse to sell. The case for holding tight.

  • The 8 Best Spas in New England to Visit This Winter

    Fireside cocktails, blustery walks on the beach, and indulgent massages for your winter-ailed muscles.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse, deadly room sprays, Alec Baldwin, climate change and antisemitism: Top columns

    Here are some of our top opinion reads you may have missed.

  • Biden's EU tariff deal 'big win' for Harley-Davidson; may provide relief for other manufacturers

    An announcement by President Joe Biden’s administration about a deal with the European Union on steel tariffs could provide relief to Wisconsin manufacturers that use steel and would allow Harley-Davidson Inc. to avoid a potential total tariff rate of 56% in Europe — eliciting plaudits from Harley's CEO and a Milwaukee-based manufacturing group.

  • Blinken raised concerns about Taiwan with China

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday — an outreach designed to ensure that the intensely competitive relationship between the world's two largest economies doesn't veer into open conflicts. Senior State Department officials described the conversations as candid, constructive and productive, saying that Blinken was clear about U.S. concerns during the roughly hourlong meeting. One of the U.S. goals is to maintain an open line of communication with China and set a virtual meeting later this year between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • The scariest things in the universe are black holes – and here are 3 reasons

    Falling into a black hole is easily the worst way to die. John M Lund Photography Inc/Getty ImagesHalloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of E

  • Could the Braves rebrand and drop the chop? Experts say the route is long, but navigable

    If Atlanta decided to rebrand its team and get rid of the chop, here's how it would go ... and how hard it would be.