  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

G-7 Latest: Leaders Want Urgent Evaluation of Energy Price Caps

Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders agreed that they want ministers to urgently discuss and evaluate how the prices of Russian oil and gas can be curbed to limit revenues flowing to President Vladimir Putin’s government in Moscow.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We reaffirm our commitment to phase out our dependency on Russian energy,” leaders will say, according to the text of a draft statement seen by Bloomberg. “In addition, we will explore further measures to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression.”

The move by the club of rich nations on the concluding day of their three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps comes as part of a broader push to choke off the profits Russia makes from energy exports that are helping to fund its invasion of Ukraine. The war has been the dominant topic at the gathering at Schloss Elmau.

Key Developments

  • G-7 to Tell Ministers to Explore Price Cap on Russian Gas

  • G-7 Edges Closer to Ditching Pledge to End Fossil-Fuel Financing

  • G-7 Set to Agree on Exploring a Price Cap on Russian Oil

  • Besieged at Home, Johnson Misses Out on G-7 Moment With Biden

  • US Resuscitates Bid at G-7 to Counter China’s Belt and Road

(All times CET)

G-7 Wants China to Intervene With Russia (10:45 a.m.)

In the draft of their statement, leaders called on China to use its influence with Russia to try to convince Putin to end what they called the “unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine.”

The government in Beijing should urge Russia to “stop its military aggression -- and immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” according to the text of the statement.

Biden to Leave Early for NATO Summit (10 a.m.)

President Joe Biden will leave the summit at Schloss Elmau early to head to Madrid for a meeting of NATO leaders that starts later on Tuesday, the White House said.

Leaders meeting in the Spanish capital will sign off on a document outlining the alliance’s priorities for the coming decade. The so-called Strategic Concept is set to label China a “systemic challenge” while also highlighting Beijing’s deepening partnership with Russia, according to people familiar with the matter. The previous version, published in 2010, made no mention of China and referred to Russia as a partner, wording that is set to be scrapped.

G-7 to Reference Chinese Competition Curbs (9:45 a.m.)

In their joint summit statement, G-7 leaders will reference the harm they say is caused by Chinese actions that undermine competition in its economy, a senior US administration official told reporters.

The statement will also call for the removal of forced labor from supply chains, the official said. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to engage over the course of the next few weeks.

Biden Summit Bilaterals Limited (9:30 a.m.)

Biden had a handful of meetings with world leaders behind closed doors at the summit. He huddled with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida out of view of reporters, and the White House has yet to say what they discussed.

Biden also spoke about food security, Ukraine and infrastructure in a private meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who was invited to the summit as one of a number of special guests, according to the White House. The only public meetings Biden has held with G-7 counterparts was a Sunday huddle with Scholz and a separate meeting with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Macron was also captured on camera telling Biden about a conversation he had with the UAE’s Mohammad bin Zayed about oil production.

G-7 Says Kremenchuk Attack a ‘War Crime’ (7:30 a.m.)

German Chancellor and summit host Olaf Scholz and his fellow leaders published a statement late Monday in which they condemned what they said was Russia’s “abominable” missile attack earlier in the day on a shopping mall in central Ukraine, which left at least 18 people dead and dozens injured.

G-7 leaders said that “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime” and vowed that Putin and those responsible would be held to account.

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian as well as military support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” according to the statement.

Yellen Presses Europeans on Price Cap for Oil (7 a.m.)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pressing European counterparts to embrace measures designed to enforce a price cap on Russian oil, a move that officials in Washington hope will maintain global supplies while at the same time limiting Moscow’s revenue.

Yellen spoke Monday with Constantinos Petrides, the finance minister of Cyprus, a major maritime player that serves as Europe’s largest ship-management center. The two “spoke about the goal of placing a price limit on Russian oil to deprive the Kremlin of revenue to finance their war in Ukraine while mitigating spillover effects for the global economy,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • F1 22 with a racing wheel is transformative, but you need lots of room

    Playing F1 22 with a racing wheel is a completely different experience.

  • Norway could allow airline SAS to convert debt to equity

    Norway will support a plan by airline SAS to convert debt into equity under certain conditions but does not plan to remain a long-term stakeholder, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said on Tuesday. SAS owes the state about 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million) from loans made during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that these can be converted into equity under certain conditions. The airline said it "appreciated" the support from the Norwegian government, describing it as an "important step" towards the plan's success.

  • Oil Extends Gains on China’s Covid Easing, Supply Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third session as China eased its Covid quarantine regime and as threats to global output risked tightening the market further.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesWest Tex

  • China Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China reduced quarantine times for inbound travelers by half, the biggest shift yet in a Covid-19 policy that has left the world’s second-largest economy isolated as it continues to try and eliminate the virus.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • Live updates | Bad weather forces Biden's early departure

    U.S. President Joe Biden is leaving the Group of Seven summit in Germany earlier than scheduled due to bad weather. Biden had been scheduled to deliver remarks during Tuesday’s closing session of the gathering of leaders of developed economies before flying by helicopter to Munich. From there, he would fly via Air Force One to Madrid for the NATO summit.

  • Stocks Up as China Cuts Quarantine; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday after China softened its strict Covid protocols, easing investor concerns about global growth.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMining and energy shares led gai

  • Hong Kong home prices slip in May amid higher borrowing costs

    Hong Kong private home prices eased in May after a short-lived bounce, latest official data showed on Tuesday, as potential homebuyers turned wary over higher borrowing costs. Home prices last month slipped 0.3% from a month earlier, according to official data, compared with a revised 1% rise in April. Hong Kong's economy buckled this year under some of the world's most stringent restrictions to contain COVID-19 outbreaks but sentiment improved after the city eased most of the measures and there were waves of new development launches.

  • Bank of Italy head could leave post early - paper

    The governor of the Bank of Italy could leave his post in October, a year ahead of schedule, paving the way for the appointment of a successor before a general election due in the first half of next year, newspaper Il Foglio reported on Tuesday. Ignazio Visco could step down at the central bank and allow the current government, led by former European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi, to appoint a high profile executive, such as ECB board member Fabio Panetta, the daily reported citing what it called influential sources. The move, dubbed "operation bolts", is part of a broader plan by Draghi to "introduce as many useful bolts as possible into the mechanisms of the country" to counter any populist movements, and prevent them from influencing appointments such as this one, Il Foglio added.

  • Credit Suisse sticks to strategic overhaul despite "challenging" environment

    Credit Suisse is sticking to its plans to overhaul strategy and bolster risk management despite challenges created by turmoil in the current market environment, the bank said on Tuesday. A series of losses and scandals have hammered Credit Suisse's share price since March 2021, prompting ousters and a strategic overhaul announced in November to rein in its investment bank and focus further on managing the fortunes of the world's rich. "Despite the challenging market environment, we remain firmly focused on the execution of our strategic plan during the transition year 2022 and on reinforcing our risk culture – crucially, while staying close to our clients," Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein said in a statement.

  • Cash-starved Sri Lanka to end fuel duopoly to ease shortages

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka will allow companies from oil-producing countries to import and sell fuel, the power and energy minister said on Tuesday, ending a duopoly as it tries to overcome a shortage of petrol and diesel that is exacerbating an economic crisis. The Cabinet decision came as the minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, headed to Qatar and a ministerial colleague was due to arrive in Russia on Sunday for talks on energy deals. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since its independence, with foreign exchange reserves at a record low of $1.92 billion, according to the Central Bank, though analysts estimate a lower level of useable funds.

  • Russian Missile Strikes Ukrainian Mall with over 1,000 People Inside

    Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian shopping center in the middle of the country with over 1,000 people inside, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

  • Cyber Pirates Prowling Ship Controls Threaten Another Big Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- In February 2019, a large container ship sailing for New York identified a cyber intrusion on board that startled the US Coast Guard. Though the malware attack never controlled the vessel’s movement, authorities concluded that weak defenses exposed critical functions to “significant vulnerabilities.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fe

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate ‘Appalled’ When Fox News Host Mentions Drag Queen Story

    Fox NewsKari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, was far from happy on Monday when Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about a report that linked her to drag queens.The interview, which was fairly tame on Baier’s end, began with Lake falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “fraudulent” and that President Joe Biden is “illegitimate.” Baier responded by playing a tape of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee last week that the ele

  • Donald Trump Jr. suggested Roe v. Wade was overturned as a direct result of Obama making fun of his father in 2011

    Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme suggesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a domino effect result of Obama mocking his father.

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores says Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'pushed’ her daughter during photo op

    Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores took to Twitter to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo op at her swearing-in ceremony last week.

  • Former Meadows aide to testify in surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing

    Capitol riot investigators, citing "recently obtained evidence," changed course after deciding to pause their public events until July.

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • Iran applies to join China and Russia in BRICS club

    DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) -Iran, which holds the world's second largest gas reserves, has applied to join the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Beijing and Moscow cast as a powerful emerging market alternative to the West. The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill in 2001 to describe the startling rise of Brazil, Russia, India, China.

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.