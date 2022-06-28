G-7 Latest: Leaders Want Urgent Evaluation of Energy Price Caps

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders agreed that they want ministers to urgently discuss and evaluate how the prices of Russian oil and gas can be curbed to limit revenues flowing to President Vladimir Putin’s government in Moscow.

“We reaffirm our commitment to phase out our dependency on Russian energy,” leaders will say, according to the text of a draft statement seen by Bloomberg. “In addition, we will explore further measures to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression.”

The move by the club of rich nations on the concluding day of their three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps comes as part of a broader push to choke off the profits Russia makes from energy exports that are helping to fund its invasion of Ukraine. The war has been the dominant topic at the gathering at Schloss Elmau.

Key Developments

G-7 to Tell Ministers to Explore Price Cap on Russian Gas

G-7 Edges Closer to Ditching Pledge to End Fossil-Fuel Financing

G-7 Set to Agree on Exploring a Price Cap on Russian Oil

Besieged at Home, Johnson Misses Out on G-7 Moment With Biden

US Resuscitates Bid at G-7 to Counter China’s Belt and Road

(All times CET)

G-7 Wants China to Intervene With Russia (10:45 a.m.)

In the draft of their statement, leaders called on China to use its influence with Russia to try to convince Putin to end what they called the “unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine.”

The government in Beijing should urge Russia to “stop its military aggression -- and immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” according to the text of the statement.

Biden to Leave Early for NATO Summit (10 a.m.)

President Joe Biden will leave the summit at Schloss Elmau early to head to Madrid for a meeting of NATO leaders that starts later on Tuesday, the White House said.

Leaders meeting in the Spanish capital will sign off on a document outlining the alliance’s priorities for the coming decade. The so-called Strategic Concept is set to label China a “systemic challenge” while also highlighting Beijing’s deepening partnership with Russia, according to people familiar with the matter. The previous version, published in 2010, made no mention of China and referred to Russia as a partner, wording that is set to be scrapped.

G-7 to Reference Chinese Competition Curbs (9:45 a.m.)

In their joint summit statement, G-7 leaders will reference the harm they say is caused by Chinese actions that undermine competition in its economy, a senior US administration official told reporters.

The statement will also call for the removal of forced labor from supply chains, the official said. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to engage over the course of the next few weeks.

Biden Summit Bilaterals Limited (9:30 a.m.)

Biden had a handful of meetings with world leaders behind closed doors at the summit. He huddled with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida out of view of reporters, and the White House has yet to say what they discussed.

Biden also spoke about food security, Ukraine and infrastructure in a private meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who was invited to the summit as one of a number of special guests, according to the White House. The only public meetings Biden has held with G-7 counterparts was a Sunday huddle with Scholz and a separate meeting with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Macron was also captured on camera telling Biden about a conversation he had with the UAE’s Mohammad bin Zayed about oil production.

G-7 Says Kremenchuk Attack a ‘War Crime’ (7:30 a.m.)

German Chancellor and summit host Olaf Scholz and his fellow leaders published a statement late Monday in which they condemned what they said was Russia’s “abominable” missile attack earlier in the day on a shopping mall in central Ukraine, which left at least 18 people dead and dozens injured.

G-7 leaders said that “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime” and vowed that Putin and those responsible would be held to account.

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian as well as military support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” according to the statement.

Yellen Presses Europeans on Price Cap for Oil (7 a.m.)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pressing European counterparts to embrace measures designed to enforce a price cap on Russian oil, a move that officials in Washington hope will maintain global supplies while at the same time limiting Moscow’s revenue.

Yellen spoke Monday with Constantinos Petrides, the finance minister of Cyprus, a major maritime player that serves as Europe’s largest ship-management center. The two “spoke about the goal of placing a price limit on Russian oil to deprive the Kremlin of revenue to finance their war in Ukraine while mitigating spillover effects for the global economy,” the Treasury said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.