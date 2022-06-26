G-7 Latest: Summit Starts With Inflation, Recession on Agenda

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will discuss a potential price cap on Russian oil during their three-day meeting in the Bavarian Alps that started Sunday, even as many of the details of the complex mechanism remain unresolved.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The UK, the US, Japan and Canada also plan to use the summit at Schloss Elmau to unveil a ban on new gold imports from Russia, which Britain said will have a “huge impact” on President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund his war in Ukraine, raging about 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) to the east.

Issues on Sunday’s opening-day agenda include inflation and the threat of recession, climate change, infrastructure and investment and foreign and security policy, while a number of bilateral meetings took place, including between German Chancellor and summit host Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden.

Key Developments

UK Says Ban on New Russian Gold Imports to Be Unveiled at G-7

G-7 Negotiators Put Russia Oil Price Cap on Agenda for Leaders

Scholz Targets Turnaround After Stumbling Start as German Leader

Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate Blow

Biden’s G-7 Allies Left Aghast at US Abortion Rights Reversal

(All times CET)

Russian Missile Strike ‘Barbarism’: Biden (12:40 p.m.)

Biden condemned a Russian missile strike on Kyiv earlier Sunday, telling reporters it was “more of their barbarism.”

Four Russian missiles struck residential buildings in the center of the Ukrainian capital following widespread bombardments in the north and west on Saturday, including missile launches from Belarusian airspace.

The attack was Moscow’s first strike on the Ukrainian capital in months. Russia’s defense minister made his first visit to troops serving in Ukraine, while Putin met with his Belarusian counterpart and promised nuclear capable missile systems.

Story continues

France Not Opposed to Oil-Price Cap (12:30 p.m.)

While France is not opposed to the US proposal for a price cap on oil, it wants a broader discussion with oil producers, according to a senior French official. EU sanctions have a stronger impact on Russia than a potential oil-price cap, added the official, who asked not to be identified by name.

G-7 leaders will also address the nuclear talks with Iran, and Iranian output should be part of discussions on oil prices, the official said.

Michel Says G-20 Key Even With Putin (12 p.m.)

European Council President Charles Michel wouldn’t rule out attending the G-20 in Bali in November even if Putin goes, saying multilateral channels could be a forum for delivering international condemnation of the invasion in Ukraine.

“It would be difficult to sit at the same table with Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, we support a multilateral approach, we support international cooperation,” said Michel, who heads the forum of EU leaders. “Do we want to kill the G-20, which is an important body, especially in those circumstances?” Indonesia, the current chair of the G-20, has invited the Russian leader to attend as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Biden Says G-7 ‘Won’t Splinter’ (11:30 a.m.)

Scholz welcomed Biden for their one-on-one talks against the stunning mountain backdrop. Back in 2015, Angela Merkel bonded with then-President Barack Obama when the G-7 summit was held at the same venue, cementing their close relationship, so there was a lot of attention on what kind of chemistry Biden and Scholz would project.

The body language was somewhat stiff, with Scholz barely speaking, though Biden tried to warm things up by reminiscing about his skiing experiences. As they sat down, Biden reminded Scholz about their most important priority at the meeting: to show a united front against Putin.

“We have to stay together because Putin has been counting on from the beginning that somehow NATO would -- and the G-7 -- would splinter,” Biden said. “But we haven’t and we’re not going to. So can’t let this aggression take the form it has and get away with it.”

Johnson Reiterates ‘Ukraine Fatigue’ Warning (10:30 a.m.)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it’s inevitable that citizens and politicians will grow weary of the war in Ukraine and stressed the need for continued unity in the international alliance ranged against Russia.

Asked if he was worried about a fracturing of support for the government in Kyiv, Johnson told reporters: “I think the pressure is there and the anxiety is there, we’ve got to be honest about that.”

“We’ve got to have really, really honest discussions about the implications of what’s going on, the pressures that individual friends and partners are feeling, that populations are feeling -- whether it’s on the costs of their energy or food or whatever,” he added.

Russia Hours Away From Default (9:30 a.m.)

After months of teetering on the edge of default, Russia is now just hours away from a dramatic moment in the financial battle that the US and others have waged against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

A grace period on about $100 million of missed bond payments -- blocked because of wide-ranging sanctions -- ends on Sunday night. There won’t be an official declaration, and Russia is already disputing the designation, but if investors don’t have their money by the deadline, there will be an “event of default” on Monday morning, according to the bond documents.

G-7 Sherpas Agree Leaders Should Discuss Oil Cap (9 a.m.)

G-7 negotiators known as sherpas held what one official described as “intense” talks on the Russian oil cap ahead of the summit, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Such a price mechanism would set an upper limit on imports of oil from Russia, which would be imposed unilaterally by each participating country and prevent Russia selling at a higher price.

Russian Gold Ban ‘Will Have Global Reach’ (8:30 a.m.)

Underpinned by London’s central role in the gold trade, the import ban on Russian gold “will have global reach, shutting the commodity out of formal international markets,” the UK said in a statement.

Shipments between Russia and London have collapsed to almost zero since sanctions were imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The London Bullion Market Association, which sets standards for that market, removed Russian gold refiners from its accredited list in March.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.