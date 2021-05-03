G-7 ministers to hold first in-person talks in 2 years

  • Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, sits at a table during bilateral talks with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting, at Grosvenor House Hotel, London, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
  • United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, sits at a table for during bilateral talks with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting, at Grosvenor House Hotel, London, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 2

Britain US Japan G7

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, sits at a table during bilateral talks with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting, at Grosvenor House Hotel, London, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — Foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations will be meeting in London this week in their first face-to-face discussions in two years, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holding talks with British host Dominic Raab later Monday.

The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and a post-Brexit trade deal are likely to feature in the discussions between Blinken and Raab. A possible prisoner exchange deal with Iran is also likely to feature in their talks.

Speculation has mounted that the United States and the U.K. are in discussions with Iran over the release of prisoners, which could see the release of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Early Monday, Blinken held bilateral talks Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on an array of subjects including the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis as well as raising concerns over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

On Tuesday, the full G-7 will meet. In addition to the other members of the G-7 — Canada, France, Germany, Italy the European Union — representatives from Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and South Africa have also been invited.

Before the meeting, Britain's Foreign Office said the G-7 ministers will invest $15 billion in development finance over the next two years to help women in developing countries access jobs, build resilient businesses and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

They are also expected to sign up to new targets to get 40 million more girls into school, and 20 million more girls reading by the age of 10 in poorer nations by 2026.

Recommended Stories

  • Virus, poverty and vaccines: Argentina's Peronists face storm in election year

    Argentina's ruling Peronists face crunch mid-term elections in October, and pollsters say how they handle a still-raging pandemic and its fallout will be key to limiting the electoral damage. "That was the point where I said I do not want this (government) anymore... If we had more vaccines we would not have to go through all this again," he said. A second wave of COVID-19 infections is hitting the grains producing country, straining hospitals and weighing on a nascent economic recovery.

  • Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

    Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.

  • US officials in Mideast to reassure jittery allies over Iran

    Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators crisscrossed the Middle East on Monday, seeking to assuage growing unease among Gulf Arab partners over America’s re-engagement with Iran and other policy shifts in the region. The trips come as the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Vienna, discuss a return to Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies, excluded from Obama-era nuclear negotiations, have repeatedly pressed for a seat at the table, insisting that any return to the accord must address Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional proxies.

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • Nasa astronauts splash-land on Earth in SpaceX capsule after ISS mission

    This was the first night-time landing for Nasa astronauts since Apollo 8's return 53 years ago.

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Biden news – live: US brands China ‘aggressive’ as North Korea says Washington heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin

    Scott Dixon finished first in a race of two New Zealanders, the veteran six-time IndyCar champion ahead of the series rookie racing in his debut on an oval track. “Definitely the most happy I’ve ever been finishing second,” Scott McLaughlin said. It was another dominating victory for Dixon at Texas Motor Speedway, winning Saturday night in the first of two races on consecutive days at the series' first oval this season.

  • NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 begin journey back to Earth

    The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience, undocked from the International Space Station 1, to begin the journey home, NASA said.NASA and SpaceX decided to move Crew-1's undocking and splashdown from Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, respectively, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida, which predicted wind speeds above the return criteria, NASA said.This will be the first night splashdown of a U.S. crewed spacecraft since Apollo 8's predawn return in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27, 1968, with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders, NASA reported.Crew-1 is the first of six crewed missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, which worked with the U.S. aerospace industry to return launches with astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Another great performance at Kansas Speedway comes up short for NASCAR’s Kyle Larson

    The leader for 160 laps sees his day end with a crash.

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • Apple's app store goes on trial in threat to 'walled garden'

    On Monday, Apple faces one of its most serious legal threats in recent years: A trial that threatens to upend its iron control over its app store, which brings in billions of dollars each year while feeding more than 1.6 billion iPhones, iPads, and other devices. The federal court case is being brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Epic wants to topple the so-called “walled garden” of the app store, which Apple started building 13 years ago as part of a strategy masterminded by co-founder Steve Jobs.

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • Car bomb kills at least 27 in Afghanistan

    A huge car bomb blast killed over two dozen people and injured many more in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province late Friday (April 30) according local officials, who also said high school students were among the casualties.The car packed with explosives detonated in the province's capital of Pul-e Alam.Allah Noor was among the injured transferred to a Kabul hospital."I was at my tailor shop with others, and we wanted to break our fast when suddenly a blast took place and shattered all the doors and windows of my shop, and I don't remember what happened next."Local authorities said the explosion happened near the house of the former provincial council head - which also operates as a guesthouse.Hasibullah Stanekzai, the current head of the council, said the blast struck just as guests were breaking their fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.He added that the high school students were staying at the house, having traveled to the capital to sit their university entrance exams.It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.A spokesman for the insurgent Taliban told Reuters they were looking into the matter.Violence in Afghanistan has escalated in recent weeks, following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops by Sept. 11 - ending two decades of foreign military presence.

  • A Black man who was enslaved by his white boss for 5 years should be given $546,000 in compensation, a court ruled.

    In 2019, Bobby Paul Edwards was sentenced to 10 years for coercing John Christopher Smith into 100 hours a week of unpaid labor for five years.