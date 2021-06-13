'A contest with autocrats.' Biden lauds action as G-7 nations rebuke China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eli Stokols
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after attending the G-7 summit, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. Biden is en route to Windsor, England, to meet with Queen Elizabeth II, and then on to Brussels to attend the NATO summit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
After attending the Group of 7 summit, President Biden speaks at a news conference Sunday at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

President Biden finished three days of meetings with Group of 7 leaders here Sunday, lauding new agreements by the world's leading democracies to collaborate on efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, combat climate change and counter the growing threat of autocracies, with a rebuke of China for human rights abuses.

Biden has sought to convince wary allies in Europe that "America is back" as a global leader after the Trump years saw a retreat toward a more inward-looking, nationalist posture.

“The only way we’re going to meet global threats is working together,” Biden said at a news conference before he was to fly to London to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. “The United States is going to do our part. America is back at the table. America is back at the table.”

He said he was encouraged by the "sense of enthusiasm" from the other leaders of G-7 nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy — to the U.S. being "fully engaged" with the other large democracies.

“I think we’re in a contest, not with China per se, but a contest with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," he said. "And I think how we act, whether we pull together as democracies, is going to determine whether our grandkids look back 15 years from now and say ,‘Did they step up? Are democracies as relevant and powerful as they have been?’”

A G-7 communique released Sunday at the conclusion of meetings on the sandy shores of Carbis Bay featured a section on China, emphasizing the group's shared commitment to responding to "China’s non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy."

It included an explicit rebuke of human rights abuses, "calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law."

Biden had pushed to include stronger language on China's forced labor practices, especially in the agricultural, solar and garment sectors. The leaders of Germany, Japan and the European Commission, because of their economic ties to China, were reluctant to be so explicit.

The White House, eager to demonstrate Biden's leadership on the issue of China, pointed out that the G-7 communique three years ago hadn't mentioned China.

Asked if he had hoped to convince allies to go further with their language rebuking China, Biden told reporters he was "satisfied" with the final version. "There's plenty of action on China," he said.

The communique also references China in calling for “a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened" study of the origins of the coronavirus and in a statement of concern about rising tensions with Taiwan in the South China Sea.

The allies, emphasizing commitment to their shared democratic values, also specified other human rights concerns, including in Myanmar, Belarus and Ethiopia.

In other areas, the communique highlighted the work conducted over the last three days at an especially substantive summit, the first in two years and since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated countries large and small and damaged the global economy.

Leaders agreed to a new global vaccination push, donating 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the next year to low-income nations where the coronavirus continued to spread. The U.S. is contributing half, 500 million shots, which it will begin to distribute this summer.

Biden acknowledged that the effort might not be enough to fully eradicate the pandemic in every corner of the world, and said the U.S. and G-7 allies understood that they might have to do more in the coming months.

Over the weekend, the Group of 7 leaders also agreed on new efforts to curb carbon emissions, including the goals of halving emissions by the year 2030 and being net zero with carbon by 2050. The final communique also included a commitment by the leaders to end financing for coal-fired power plants.

At his news conference, Biden said some of the other world leaders ribbed him about his predecessor's indifference to climate change, joking with him and saying, "Oh ... [the] U.S. leadership recognizes global warming."

"We had a president who basically said it's not a problem," Biden continued, referring to former President Trump. "It is the existential problem facing humanity, and we're going to treat it that way."

The G-7 leaders also agreed to implement a global minimum tax of 15% aimed at preventing major companies from moving operations to anti-democratic, low-tax nations, and a major infrastructure financing initiative to leverage public and private investment to offer the developing world a "values-based" alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments

    Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday. "We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told a news conference at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

  • 21-year-old SC man dies after being shot multiple times, coroner says

    The man was shot in his chest and arms, according to police.

  • Biden touts progress in restoring U.S. credibility following G-7 summit

    President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States had restored its presence on the world stage as he used his first overseas trip since taking office to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices.

  • President Biden meeting with President Putin looms on final day of G-7 Summit

    President Biden wraps up his first G-7 Summit, before meeting the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell spoke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the president’s face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday.

  • G7 summit: How significant are group's climate pledges?

    G7 leaders make new pledges to combat climate change, but campaigners say they lack detail.

  • Biden stresses at G7 that economic recovery can’t happen until Covid pandemic ends

    Biden pushes ‘climate-friendly’ global recovery, while warning more action need on Covid-19

  • Chinese Rideshare Behemoth Didi Chuxing Files to Go Public

    A new rideshare giant will soon hit the U.S. stock market, if its ambitious plans are realized. DiDi Chuxing, China's largest company in the sector and therefore that country's equivalent of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) or Lyft, has filed to go public on either the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange. In the relatively early stage filing, made under the business name Xiaoju Kuaizhi, DiDi did not specify how many of its American Depositary Shares it will sell in its U.S. initial public offering, nor a price range for those securities.

  • Biden to Urge G7 Allies to Hold China Accountable for Human-Rights Abuses: Report

    President Biden and the six other world leaders participating in the G7 summit in England this weekend will shift the conversation Saturday to countering China's growing international influence and holding it accountable for its human-rights violations.

  • G-7 Commits to 1 Billion Extra Covid Shots in Final Communique

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders promised to deliver at least 1 billion extra doses of vaccines over the next year in the most dramatic element of the bloc’s effort to help bring an end to the global Covid-19 pandemic.In the final communique, obtained first by Bloomberg News, the G-7 worked to revitalize cooperation between some of the world’s most powerful economies, after a period during Donald Trump’s administration in the U.S. when such documents were often done away with.The summit fea

  • Joe Biden’s call for G7 to get tougher on China’s human rights abuses threatens to divide summit

    US president wants Cornwall communique to condemn forced labour in Xinjiang - but other nations are hesitant

  • Moscow residents told to stay off work to combat COVID-19

    Moscow's mayor has effectively declared a public holiday for all of next week to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases. Sergei Sobyanin announced the decision on Saturday, saying it would not affect organisations that maintain the Russian capital's infrastructure, the military, and other strategically important enterprises. Monday is anyway a public holiday, and the mayor told people to also stay off work for the rest of the week.

  • Ban ministers from lobbying for five years after office, recommends anti-corruption watchdog

    Ministers should be banned from political lobbying for up to five years after leaving office, the anti-corruption watchdog is set to recommend ministers in the wake of the Greensill scandal. Lord Evans, chairman of the committee on standards in public life, will air the proposal in an emergency review of lobbying guidelines to be published on Monday, following the saga involving David Cameron, the former prime minister. With the controversy sparking intense public scrutiny of the rules governing

  • Biden's most important message overseas: He's not Trump

    As President Joe Biden makes his presidential debut on the world stage, meeting with close allies at the G-7 summit Friday, his greatest task is accomplished by the simple fact that he is not Donald Trump. Following four years of Trump’s "America First" approach to foreign policy that unmoored the United States’ long-held position as the world leader on global initiatives, Biden’s trip, as much as anything else, is about a return to normal. "At every point along the way, we're going to make it clear that the United States is back," he said Wednesday, in his first remarks after touching down overseas, addressing U.S. troops stationed in England.

  • Exclusive: Saudi assassins picked up illicit drugs in Cairo to kill Khashoggi

    The new season of Yahoo News’ "Conspiracyland" podcast reveals compelling new evidence that a Saudi hit team intended to kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi long before he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

  • Head of world 'largest family' dies in India, leaving behind 39 wives and 94 children

    A man believed to have the world’s largest family, including 39 wives, 94 children, 33 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, has died in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. Ziona Chana, 76, was the head of a polygamous Christian religious sect with 4,000 members, and his extended family all lived together in one 100-room, four-storied mansion in the remote village of Baktawng Tlangnuam. Mr Chana, a construction worker, developed a rota system for which of his wives would share his bed o

  • This Summer’s Hottest Look Is Skin. Lots of It.

    Delmaine Donson/Getty“What do we wear now?” has become fashion’s most pressing post-vaccine question. (Perhaps tied with “How do we make money now?”). One answer, according to celebrities who are currently shedding clothes like snakes lose skin: nothing. We are wearing nothing now.After 15 months of isolation and next to no external validation, it makes sense that we’d want to get naked. Especially if we were, say, Milo Ventimiglia (and his legs) parading around in extra-short shorts, or Megan T

  • Why Naftali Bennett will have to put his ambitions for Israel on the back burner

    Naftali Bennett faces a monumental challenge as Israel’s new prime minister. The 49-year-old is at the helm of a fragile coalition government which is united only by its determination to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister. With Mr Netanyahu banished to the opposition benches, the so-called “change” government must now turn its attention to security issues, economic recovery in the wake of the Covid pandemic, threats from Iran and a new relationship with Washington.

  • Some US allies near Russia are wary of Biden-Putin summit

    Central and Eastern European nations are anxious about the coming summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wary of what they see as hostile intentions from the Kremlin. “I think there have been doubts as to the resoluteness of the present administration to face Russian aggressive actions in a decisive manner,” said Witold Rodkiewicz, chief specialist on Russian politics at Warsaw's Center of Eastern Studies, a state-funded think tank that advises the Polish government.

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • Garrick Higgo, in his second PGA Tour event, wins Congaree tournament in SC

    It was a crowded final leaderboard Sunday in the final event before the U.S. Open.