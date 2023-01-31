A.G. clears Walton cop in 2021 fatal shooting

Jan. 31—The state attorney general has issued her report on the 2021 death of a Walton man who was shot by police.

Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation on Tuesday released its report on the Oct. 4, 2021 death of Paul Weeden in the village of Walton. The reports says that, following a thorough investigation, including review of 911 calls, radio transmissions, body-worn camera footage, evidence from the scene, and photographs, "OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Weeden was justified." The report recommends that the village of Walton Police Department equip all police officers with body-worn cameras.

According to a media release, in the middle of the night on October 4, 2021, Weeden called 911 and said he was going to hurt himself and needed a police officer sent to 14 Griswold Street in the village. A WPD officer responded to the call. He recognized the address, as he had been to Weeden's residence before, and requested backup, "because he knew Mr. Weeden kept guns in his house," the reports said. A deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office was a few miles away and went to meet the WPD officer at Weeden's residence.

When the WPD officer arrived at the address, Weeden called to him to come inside, the report said. Weeden was lying on a couch with a blanket covering his body and asked the officer to come closer. The officer asked Weeden to take his hands out from under the blanket, at which point he saw Weeden was holding a gun in his right hand. The officer retreated back out the front door of the residence, urging Weeden to drop the weapon.

The narrative of the report continued, saying Weeden "then quickly moved to the front door with his gun pointed at the officer, and the officer fired his service weapon." Weeden fell, but then raised the hand holding the gun, and the officer fired again.

Story continues

Weeden was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a gun at the scene, which later examination found was a pellet gun, though there were not any markings on the gun that distinguished it from a firearm, according to the report.

Under New York's justification law, a person may use deadly physical force to defend against the imminent use of deadly physical force by another. To convict a person of a crime when the defense of justification is raised at trial, the prosecution must disprove justification beyond a reasonable doubt.

In this case, the report said, "evidence indicates that the police officer fired at Mr. Weeden because he reasonably believed Mr. Weeden was going to shoot him. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer who fired was justified, and OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued against the officer."

Though the Walton officer was not equipped with a body camera, OSI corroborated his account of the incident with footage from the Delaware County deputy's camera, the report said. "OSI recommends WPD equip all of its officers with BWCs as soon as possible," the release concluded.

Neither the Walton officer nor the deputy sheriff was named in the media release.