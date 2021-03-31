G Gordon Liddy dead: Nixon operative who bungled Watergate theft dies aged 90

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Namita Singh
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;In this 9 June 1997 file photo, G Gordon Liddy kneels next to his Corvette outside the Fairfax, radio station where he broadcasts his syndicated radio talk show&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

In this 9 June 1997 file photo, G Gordon Liddy kneels next to his Corvette outside the Fairfax, radio station where he broadcasts his syndicated radio talk show

(AP)

G Gordon Liddy, an undercover agent and mastermind of the Watergate burglary that eventually led to the downfall of Richard Nixon’s presidency, died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

His son, Thomas Liddy, confirmed the death. Though the specific cause is unknown, he revealed that it was not related to coronavirus.

Liddy, a former FBI agent, army veteran and a talk show host, was convicted in 1973 for breaking into the Democratic headquarters at the Watergate building.

Prior to Watergate, in 1971 Liddy worked alongside E Howard Hunt, a former CIA agent, to illegally enter the office of military analyst Daniel Ellsberg’s psychiatrist to find compromising material against him.

The aim was to combat leaks of the secret history of the Vietnam War known as the Pentagon Papers which proved that the Lyndon B Johnson administration had lied to the public about the military’s role in the Vietnam War, reported the Washington Post.

Liddy was then moved to Committee to Re-elect the President, also known as CREEP. It was a part of the election campaign aimed to discredit President Nixon’s “enemies” and to disrupt the 1972 Democratic National Convention.

Read more:

Liddy, along with Hunt, engineered the break-ins into the Watergate complex but the burglary and illegal wiretapping were busted. Liddy was awarded 20 years of imprisonment. In fact, during the trial, Liddy refused to testify before the grand jury, saying he has not been raised to be a “snitch or a rat”, reported the Post.

But his silence failed to prevent the disintegration of the cover-up as others who were arrested started cooperating with the investigators, culminating in the resignation of President Nixon in 1974.

President Jimmy Carter however commuted his sentence to eight-year in 1977 after Liddy had spent nearly four years in prison. The commutation made him eligible for parole and he was released from prison in September 1977, after he had spent four years and four months in prison.

But even in the aftermath of the scandal, the former FBI agent remained defiant. “I’d do it again for my president,” he had said years later.

Hunt, who passed away in 2007, once described Libby as “a wired, wisecracking extrovert who seemed as if he might be a candidate for decaffeinated coffee,” the Post noted.

A week after the break-in, Mr Nixon himself complained to chief of staff HR Haldeman that Liddy “isn’t well screwed on, is he?”

Liddy was operating as the head of a team of Republican operatives known as “the plumbers,” whose sole purpose was to find leakers of information that could prove embarrassing to the Nixon administration, reported the Associated Press.

Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, Liddy developed a fascination for German leader Adolf Hitler and was quoted as saying that an “electric current” surge through his body when he heard Hitler speak on the radio.

Liddy established a reputation of being eccentric, outspoken and a controversial radio talk show host who often offered tips on how to kill federal firearms agent, reported Associated Press.

He rode around with car tags saying “H20GATE” in an apparent reference to Watergate, which he wore “like a badge of courage,” reported the Los Angeles Times.

The failure of the Watergate break-in was the only regret, wrote the paper as it quoted him saying, “I was serving the president of the United States and I would do a Watergate again — but with a much better crew.”

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Germany will from Wednesday limit the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 60 and above as well as high-priority groups following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder. "We have to be able trust the vaccines," Chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists at a news conference on Tuesday. Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, federal and state health ministries agreed that under 60-year-olds should only receive the AstraZeneca vaccine if they belong to high-priority groups, which include high-risk patients and medical workers, in consultation with a doctor.

  • What Counts as a Mass Shooting? Why So Much of America's Gun Violence Gets Overlooked

    In the past two weeks, there have been 24 mass shootings in the U.S. But what constitutes as a mass shooting?

  • Cryptocurrency wallet and blockchain tech startup imToken raises $30 million Series B

    Participants included returning investor IDG Capital, and new backers Breyer Capital, HashKey, Signum Capital, Longling Capital, SNZ and Liang Xinjun, the co-founder of Fosun International. Founded in 2016, the startup’s last funding announcement was for its $10 million Series A, led by IDG, in May 2018.

  • Swedish COVID czar says no need for tougher measures despite rising infections: newspaper

    The number of new infections in Sweden is rising, but tougher restrictions are not the way to bring a 'third wave' of the COVID pandemic under control, Sweden's top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell said on Wednesday. Sweden, which has shunned strict lockdowns throughout the pandemic, saw a near 10% increase in COVID admissions to intensive care wards last week, while the number of people testing positive has surged.

  • China state media outlet warns against 'crude' efforts to get people vaccinated

    Some local authorities in China have resorted to "simple and crude" measures to push people into getting COVID-19 vaccines, a state media outlet said on Wednesday, warning against such behaviour as China ramps up its inoculation efforts. Shanghai and the provinces of Hubei and Heilongjiang have stressed they will treat vaccination as an important "political task", government websites and official media reports showed, while some Beijing districts have handed out shopping coupons or groceries as incentives, and given certificates to businesses where vaccination rates among staffers top 80%.

  • Rochelle Hager death: TikTok star roeurboat3 dies, aged 31

    Social media star was involved in a freak accident

  • Gene Simmons shoots for $25 million in Beverly Hills

    Gene Simmons is raising his ambitions in Beverly Hills, asking $25 million for a mansion that he listed last year for $22 million.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • The White Men of Georgia Return to Cull the ‘Wrong’ Voters

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastYes, Georgia’s new supremely racist voting law makes it illegal to bring food or water to people—meaning Black voters—waiting in long lines that are also the result of voter suppression. But it also seeks to disenfranchise Black voters in much more mundane ways, like making it harder to register. This is actually a kind of doubling-down, twofold approach to voter suppression efforts intended to keep the “wrong” sort of people from the polls. Because the history of America’s voter registration laws, like pretty much everything else in this country, is steeped in racism and nativism.During the colonial and revolutionary eras, voting was a right conferred upon those who were white, male and landholding. As in Britain, this requirement rested on the absurd notion that only white men who owned property had a bona fide “stake in society,” meaning a true commitment to the well-being of their communities. There was also the matter of white Protestant supremacy, since Black—emancipated and enslaved—and native folks were largely denied the power of the ballot. Alexander Kessyar, author of The Right to Vote, notes that “Catholics were disenfranchised in five [colonies] and Jews in four.” In a 1776 letter, John Adams voiced support for these sorts of exclusionary policies, suggesting that the expansion of voting rights would open the floodgates to all kinds of chaos. “It is dangerous to open so fruitful a source of controversy and altercation, as would be opened by attempting to alter the qualifications of voters,” Adams wrote in the missive. “There will be no end of it.”The 1788 ratification of the Constitution left suffrage matters to individual states, declaring in Article I, Section 4 that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations.” The states, in turn, overwhelmingly kept voting rights limited to wealthy white guys, leaving just 6 percent of the country eligible to vote in the first presidential election.The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t VoteBy the beginning of the 19th century, Kessyar writes, fears of elections being determined by “foreign-born transients” had begun to spread around the country. The formal system of voter registration, then as now, was depicted as a way to protect the integrity of elections. In 1801, Massachusetts became the first state to pass a voter registration law. By 1832, the first known case of what today might be called “voter purging” was alleged by a Boston man named Josiah Capen, who sued over his electoral rights being violated. Massachusetts’ Supreme Court ruled against the plaintiff, deciding the state’s voter registration system was totally lawful. In the years that followed, registration laws would begin to sweep the country. Many of these would be ushered in under the influence of the Whigs—the political party ultimately torn asunder by slavery, an institution the GOP opposed back then—who contended immigrants in cities were casting illegal votes and handing elections to Democrats.Pennsylvania instituted its voter registration system in 1936, sending canvassers door-to-door within the confines of Philadelphia to gather information from potential voters. Keyssar writes that “although the proclaimed goal of the law was to reduce fraud, opponents insisted that its real intent was to reduce the participation of the poor—who were frequently not home when assessors came by and who did not have “big brass” nameplates on their doors.” Just a few years later in 1840, “Whigs succeeded in passing a registry law that applied only to New York City, which contained the largest concentration of Irish voters.” The legislation would be overturned within two years, but anti-immigrant sentiments would see the push for registration continue.But of course, no one was systematically disenfranchised more than Black folks. The Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling established that American citizenship did not extend to people “imported as slaves nor their descendants, whether they had become free or not.” Exclusion from citizenship, of course, meant exclusion from voting rights. The ruling suggested this was just as well, since Black folks were considered “unfit to associate with the white race either in social or political relations.”Just eight years later, the Southern Confederacy’s loss in the Civil War would result in Black emancipation and the ratification of the 14th and 15th Amendments, which enshrined Black citizenship and voting rights in the Constitution. Black suffrage, which immediately came under assault by violent white supremacists, would be rescinded under Jim Crow—a system that borrowed heavily from early registration laws. Poll taxes, literacy tests and residency stipulations—all previously embedded in registration systems—were everyday tools manufactured to stop Black folks from voting. Those laws would endure for nearly a century until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was finally passed to ensure Black suffrage.“In Mississippi, black registration went from less than 10 percent in 1964 to almost 60 percent in 1968; in Alabama, the figure rose from 24 percent to 57 percent,” Kessymer writes. Across the south, “roughly a million new voters were registered within a few years after the bill became law, bringing African-American registration to a record 64 percent.”So white conservatives have spent nearly every day since trying to dismantle the law. They succeeded greatly with SCOTUS’s defanging of a key provision in 2013. The fight to counter that effort and empower Black and disenfranchised voters has largely been led by Black women. In Georgia, first-term Governor Brian Kemp bitterly complained in 2014 that “Democrats are working hard, and all these stories about them, you know, registering all these minority voters that are out there and others that are sitting on the sidelines, if they can do that, they can win these elections in November.” In a 2018 contest against Georgia’s former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams for the governorship, Kemp oversaw massive voter roll purges and other kinds of racist trickery, including reportedly sitting on “53,000 voter registration applications,” 70 percent of which were submitted by Black registrants.“The United States is one of the few democratized, industrialized nations that uses the piecemeal, inconsistent, state-by-state method of registration—and that puts the onus on the citizen to get on the rolls,” Abrams wrote in a June 2020 essay. “With the management of elections left to individual states, the fractured, disjointed process is key to voter suppression. Where registration is easier, voters are more likely to participate.”Organizer efforts to “register all eligible, unregistered citizens of color in Georgia by the end of the decade” are frequently said to have turned Georgia blue in the elections that brought wins for President Joe Biden and Senators Raphael Warnock and John Ossof. What they really did was drive home how white Republicans have learned to update old-school racist voter suppression tactics to make them work today. The shameless transparent racism of the state’s new voting law is echoed in a deluge of voter disenfranchisement proposals pending in statehouses across the country — including 47 that pertain to “voter registration, 38 that would purge people from the voter rolls and 24 dealing with in-person early voting.”Suppression on top of suppression, ad infinitum.The For the People Act, which passed the House in early March, would make automatic voter registration the law of the land. If voter registration must continue as a prerequisite for voting—and while Republicans are trying to straight-up strip Black folks of voting rights—scrapping registration is low on the agenda, I realize. At the very least, it should be as easy as possible. But it seems worth it to keep calling voter registration out for what it is, which is voter suppression by another name.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.

  • Cuba used COVID-19 pandemic as excuse to increase arbitrary arrests, U.S. says

    Cuba has used COVID-19 as a pretext to increase arbitrary arrests, illegal home searches and sham trials, the State Department said.

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • After suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, Dominion says it could file lawsuits against other media outlets and even Trump

    Dominion Voting Systems could sue other media outlets beyond Fox News, as well as individual Fox personalities, its attorney Tom Clare told Axios.

  • Indonesia finds CVR of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

    Indonesia has recovered the cockpit voice recorder of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed in January.Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Wednesday it could take up to a week to be able to listen to the recording.All 62 people on board the Boeing plane were killed when it crashed into the Java sea minutes after take off from Jakarta.A preliminary report by investigators showed that the plane had an imbalance in engine thrust.The report included information from the flight data recorder, but now with the cockpit voice recorder, investigators could learn more about the pilots' actions during the brief flight.Indonesia's National Transportation safety chief Soerjanto Tjahjono explained what would happen next:"We will bring the Cockpit Voice Recorder to the lab to process. It will take around three days to one week to read it. After that, we will do a transcript and match with the information extracted from the Flight Data Recorder, to find out the situation that unfolded in the cockpit"Divers first found the casing and beacon of the voice recorder within days of the crash.They then spent nearly three months searching for the memory unit in relatively shallow but muddy waters.A navy official said it had been found under a meter of mud.Safety experts say most air accidents are caused by a combination of factors that can take months to establish.Under international standards, the final report is due within a year of the crash.

  • U.S. open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes

    Efforts to sketch out initial U.S. and Iranian steps to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and Western officials believe Iran may now wish to discuss a wider road map to revive the pact, something Washington is willing to do. U.S. President Joe Biden's aides initially believed Iran, with which they have not had direct discussions, wanted to talk about first steps toward a revival of the agreement that Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned in 2018. The agreement eased economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs to the Iranian nuclear program designed to make it harder to develop an atomic weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

  • Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried multiple times on Tuesday night to pull Tucker Carlson into the web of allegations made against him involving a possible relationship with an underage girl, but was rebuffed each time. Gaetz appeared on Carlson's Fox News show shortly after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz told Carlson this was "verifiably false" and claimed it was part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his wealthy family. Gaetz alleged that the person blackmailing him claimed to have "specific connections inside the Biden White House. I don't know if that's true. They were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me. Obviously I don't need a pardon." Then, Gaetz quickly pivoted, and mentioned something that likely got many viewers at home firing up Google. "I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act. You were accused of something that you did not do, and so you know what this feels like." Carlson replied that Gaetz was referring to "a mentally-ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago, it was not true and I'd never met the person." He tried to get the spotlight back on Gaetz, but the congressman wasn't done with Carlson just yet. "I can say that you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her, and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for -play scheme that she could face trouble," Gaetz said. "So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to smear me." Carlson pushed back at this attempt to make him a witness, saying, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly." When it was over, Carlson called the interview one of the "weirdest" ones he's "ever conducted," and said while he doesn't "quite understand" the case, "we'll bring you more when we find out." More stories from theweek.comJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementIowa teenager invents color-changing sutures that could curb infection rates