G. Gordon Liddy, ex-FBI agent convicted in Watergate break-in, dies at 90

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
G. Gordon Liddy, the former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the Watergate break-in that resulted in the resignation of President Richard Nixon, has died, the Washington Post first reported. He was 90.

Details: Liddy, who was also a lawyer, talk show host and actor, died Tuesday at his daughter's home in Fairfax County, Virginia, his son Thomas Liddy told WashPost.

  • He didn't say what the cause of death was, but confirmed it wasn't COVID-19.

For the record: Liddy was convicted of conspiracy, burglary and illegal wiretapping for his role in the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate building in June 1972.

  • He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $40,000 in fines for his crimes.

  • But Liddy only served about 4.5 years after President Jimmy Carter commuted his sentence, saying it was "in the interest of equity and fairness."

