Our Take On G.A. Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8126) CEO Salary

Choong Yew Choy became the CEO of G.A. Holdings Limited (HKG:8126) in 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Choong Yew Choy’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that G.A. Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$219m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$2.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). Notably, the salary of HK$2.0m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO compensation was HK$1.7m.

So Choong Yew Choy is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

Is G.A. Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years G.A. Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 31% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 29% over last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. In conclusion we can’t form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it’s one worth watching. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has G.A. Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 21% over three years, some G.A. Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Choong Yew Choy is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The per share growth could be better, in our view. And we think the shareholder returns – over three years – have been underwhelming. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at G.A. Holdings.

