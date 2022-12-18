Is G-III Apparel (GIII) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

CrossingBridge Advisors, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund continues to find “money-good” bonds and leveraged loans that have attractive yields with potential for additional upside if anticipated events come to pass. On the other hand, the fund is avoiding industries that continue to struggle due to the impact of COVID. Try to spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, CrossingBridge Advisors mentioned G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1956, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is a New York, New York-based clothing company with a $618.7 million market capitalization. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) delivered a -52.86% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -50.44%. The stock closed at $13.03 per share on December 12, 2022.

Here is what CrossingBridge Advisors has to say about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"G-III Apparel is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of branded apparel. Owned brands include DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld; licensed brands are headed by Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. While top line revenue and gross profit margins have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, the company’s public valuation has traded down to historical lows (~4.4x P/E, 3.8x EV/EBITDA) ahead of recession worries. At these depressed valuations and given low leverage and steady free cash flow generation, we see G-III as a potential target for strategic or private equity acquisition.

In 3Q22, we began establishing a position in G-III’s 7.875% secured bond maturing in 2025, buying at price of 91 for a yield-to-maturity of 11.65%. With gross leverage of 1.3x EBITDA, we are confident in the credit and would be content to hold to maturity. In the event the company is acquired, however, the change of control put at 101% of par would likely accelerate repayment. Likewise, a sale of significant assets might lead to redemption of a portion of or all of the bonds at a price of 100. Thus, we view this investment as an attractive bond with a “call option” for a higher total return if there is an M&A event."

Our calculations show that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was in 18 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 18 funds in the previous quarter. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) delivered a -20.11% return in the past 3 months.

In (date of publication), we also shared another hedge fund’s views on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

Suggested Articles

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Johnny Johnson: Last surviving dambuster

    The pilot was part of 617 Squadron whose highly accurate deployment of innovative ‘bouncing’ bombs caused huge damage across Germany’s Ruhr valley industrial heartland

  • Covid warning for people seeing vulnerable loved ones at Christmas as hospitalisations surge

    The growing hospitalisations spell disaster for an already ‘creaking’ NHS, experts warn

  • Peabody Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BTU) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

    Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 38% over the last...

  • What Makes Olo (OLO) Stock Attractive?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Here’s Why Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Declined in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Should You Consider Adding Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) to Your Portfolio?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Should You Hold Neogen Corporation (NEOG)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Mader Group Limited's ASX:MAD) Stock?

    Mader Group (ASX:MAD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last...

  • Is Digi International (DGII) a Strong Investment Choice?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Should You Invest in BioLife Solutions (BLFS)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Multiple Headwinds Dragged Azenta (AZTA) Stock in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Should You Invest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) for a Long-Term?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Smid Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Smid Cap composite declined 4.15% compared to a 0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. Stock selection in Utilities and Basic Materials contributed significantly to […]

  • Here’s Why Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Stock Declined in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Transcat (TRNS) Posted Solid Result in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Should You Believe in the Growth Prospects of Willdan Group (WLDN)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Peru's President urges Congress to bring elections forward

    STORY: Boluarte, formerly Peru's vice president, assumed the presidency earlier this month after leftist ex-President Pedro Castillo tried to illegally dissolve Congress and was arrested.Since then, protests have broken out across the country, and at least 17 people have been killed. Another five have died of indirect consequences of the protests, according to authorities.Boluarte on Saturday countered protesters asking for her to step down, saying "that does not solve the problem.”On Friday (December 16), Peru's Congress rejected the proposed constitutional reform to move elections forward to December 2023. Some members of Congress have called for the legislature to reconsider the proposal.Protests since the arrest of former President Castillo, who is in pre-trial detention while facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy, have crippled Peru's transport system, shuttering airports and blocking highways.

  • Newport fosterer on the secret of caring for teenagers

    Foster carer Mike Foster says looking after teenagers from abroad is the best thing he's done.

  • Italy waters down plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism

    Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Sunday. In its draft 2023 budget the government had proposed changing the current system in which sellers risk fines if they refuse to accept card payments, by saying no penalties would be imposed for transactions below 60 euros ($63.49). The move drew criticism from the European Commission, which said it was not consistent with previous EU recommendations to Italy to boost tax compliance, and Giorgetti told parliament late on Sunday that the government had backtracked.

  • One Million Could Die From COVID in China, New Projection Shows. Here’s What to Know

    The country of 1.4 billion has had some of the strictest COVID containment measures in place since the pandemic began

  • Jackson State football grades for Deion Sanders' last game range from A to F

    Jackson State football grades vs. NC Central: What mark does Deion Sanders get in his final game as Tigers coach?