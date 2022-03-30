'G.I. Jane' hairstylist says he doesn't understand why Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at Chris Rock's Oscars joke

Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The hairstylist behind "G.I. Jane" said he doesn't understand Jada Pinkett Smith's Oscars reaction.

Enzo Angileri spoke about Pinkett Smith rolling her eyes over Chris Rock's joke about her bald head.

Angileri said he didn't know Pinkett Smith had alopecia, and that she looked "beautiful."

The hairstylist behind "G.I. Jane" said he doesn't understand Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction to Chris Rock's joke about her bald head during Sunday's Oscars ceremony, Page Six reported.

During Sunday's Oscars ceremony, presenter Rock made a jibe at the 50-year-old actress' bald head, saying "Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." Pinkett Smith was seen rolling her eyes before her husband Will Smith, 53, who later won the award for best actor, went up on stage and appeared to slap Rock.

Speaking to Page Six's Nicki Gostin, Enzo Angileri — who styled Demi Moore's buzz cut in the 1997 action movie — said he didn't know that Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune condition which causes the immune system to attack hair follicles.

Angileri told Page Six that in his opinion it still didn't make sense to him that Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at Rock's joke.

"I thought she looked amazing, so regal," the hairstylist said of Pinkett Smith's look on the night.

Enzo Angileri attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 6, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

"I thought it was a beauty choice," he told Page Six. "I have never seen her look more beautiful," he added, saying that he thought Rock's joke was "cute" and "benevolent."

Pinkett Smith has previously opened up about the impact alopecia has had on her. During a May 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk," she told her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith, it was "terrifying" when it first started.

"I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh, my God, am I going bald?'" she said. "It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear."

Angileri told Page Six he thought that Rock's comment was "nothing to cause such a rolling of the eyes," and called Smith slapping Rock "completely unacceptable."

The Hollywood hairstylist — who has styled a number of high-profile actors including Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, and Sophia Loren, according to IMDb — has worked with Smith before, according to Page Six. Angileri told the outlet he thought Smith was "the nicest guy" at the time.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars. ABC

As Insider previously reported, Smith's behavior at the Oscars has been condemned by a number of high-profile figures including Howard Stern, who compared him to Donald Trump on Tuesday during his long-running SiriusXM radio show. Whoopi Goldberg, who is on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors, also spoke about the incident on "The View" this week and said Smith would face "consequences" for his actions.

On Tuesday, Smith shared an Instagram post addressing his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behavior. He wrote: "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

The post continued with a public apology to Rock, saying: "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be." He also apologized to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, everyone watching around the world, and the Williams family.

Representatives for Angileri declined to comment, while representatives for Pinkett Smith did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

