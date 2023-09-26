G. Meadow man charged with possessing child pornography pleads not guilty

Sep. 25—The Grand Meadow man who had 12 felony counts of possessing pornographic work involving minors added to existing case, has entered pleas.

Nicholas Adam Sneed, 45, has pleaded not guilty to the additional charges in Mower County District Court Monday morning on a day on which he was originally scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing related to three gross misdemeanor charges of interfering with privacy — installing or using a surreptitious device.

These 12 fresh charges were added last week. A pre-trial hearing has now been scheduled for Feb. 16, 2024 with a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 26, 2024.

Sneed also faces six charges of drug possession and firearms related charges ranging from felonies to gross misdemeanors related to the same case, which dates back to Dec. 27, 2022 when the Mower County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant of the home Sneed was staying at.

It was also during the same raid that the alleged pornographic material was first discovered. Pretrial and trial dates correspond with the child pornography charges.

According to court documents, the search of Sneed's residence turned up computers, SD cards and other devices. Mower County Sheriff's Office were alerted to uploads of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) by the Internet Crimes Against Children in early December of 2022.

The SD cards were discovered inside a safe along with two laptops, which appeared to be missing pieces, and an iPad that appeared to be a factory reset. All three devices were shipped off to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further investigation.

In July of this year, the BCA returned its results from the devices, along with six other cell phones found at the residence, which had turned up several pieces of CSAM involving girls under the age of 14.

