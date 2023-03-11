Is G Mining Ventures Corp. (CVE:GMIN) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

The projected fair value for G Mining Ventures is CA$0.75 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

G Mining Ventures is estimated to be 31% overvalued based on current share price of CA$0.98

Analyst price target for GMIN is US$1.84, which is 147% above our fair value estimate

Does the March share price for G Mining Ventures Corp. (CVE:GMIN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$241.7m -US$11.6m US$133.0m US$77.9m US$52.0m US$40.2m US$34.0m US$30.6m US$28.5m US$27.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -33.17% Est @ -22.69% Est @ -15.36% Est @ -10.22% Est @ -6.63% Est @ -4.11% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% -US$223 -US$9.9 US$105 US$56.6 US$34.9 US$24.9 US$19.5 US$16.1 US$13.9 US$12.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$50m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$27m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.8%) = US$425m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$425m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$192m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$241m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$1.0, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at G Mining Ventures as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.102. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for G Mining Ventures

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GMIN.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For G Mining Ventures, there are three important elements you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for G Mining Ventures that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does GMIN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

