G Mining Ventures Corp. (CVE:GMIN) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

G Mining Ventures Corp. (CVE:GMIN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The CA$191m market-cap company announced a latest loss of CA$2.8m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is G Mining Ventures' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

G Mining Ventures is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$29m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 54% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of G Mining Ventures' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. G Mining Ventures currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

