I G Petrochemicals (NSE:IGPL) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that I G Petrochemicals Limited (NSE:IGPL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is I G Petrochemicals's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 I G Petrochemicals had debt of ₹2.04b, up from ₹956.4m in one year. On the flip side, it has ₹893.2m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹1.14b.

How Strong Is I G Petrochemicals's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, I G Petrochemicals had liabilities of ₹3.34b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹1.92b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹893.2m as well as receivables valued at ₹1.86b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹2.50b.

This deficit isn't so bad because I G Petrochemicals is worth ₹5.20b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

I G Petrochemicals's net debt is only 0.71 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 19.4 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It is just as well that I G Petrochemicals's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 42% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if I G Petrochemicals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, I G Petrochemicals reported free cash flow worth 5.6% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.