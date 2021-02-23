Gérard Depardieu charged with raping 22-year-old woman at his Paris apartment in 2018: report

Actor Gérard Depardieu has been indicted in France on charges he raped a 22-year-old woman at his Paris apartment during in 2018, according to a new report.

The 72-year-old former Oscar nominee was quietly charged Dec. 18, a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, the accuser is an aspiring young actress who was studying theater under Depardieu when she allegedly was assaulted during rehearsals for a play.

She claimed Depardieu raped her at his Paris home on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 of 2018.

In 2019, Paris prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to pursue prosecution in the case, AFP previously reported.

At the time, Depardieu’s lawyer said the “Cyrano de Bergerac” star “absolutely denies” any wrongdoing.

The case was picked up again last year after the victim filed another complaint requesting another probe.