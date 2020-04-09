G-SHOCK Debuts Stylish New GMDB800 Step Tracker For Women

New Digital Summer Timepieces Make Daily Training Fun, Effective, and Fashionable

DOVER, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces a new digital step-tracker to the Summer line-up of sport resistant watches for the active on-the-go woman. The GMDB800 series are available in two summer nuance color schemes inspired by sportwear and shoes.

Delivering the utmost style, functionality and toughness, these new introductions are a more compact version of the G-SHOCK men's line-up. The most distinguishable feature of these fitness-oriented models is the downsized case offering an improved wrist-fit making it functionable and the perfect choice for those with smaller wrists.

In addition to shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance, the timepiece features smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth® and links with the G-SHOCK Connected App to provide access to an array of functions that support regular workouts. Daily health and fitness functions include a 3-axis accelerometer that keeps track of step counts, an interval timer that allows users to create up to 20 combinations of five timers each, memory for up to 200 lap records, and more.

Additionally, the G-SHOCK Connected App makes it possible to maintain step count logs with five exercise intensity levels, calculate calories burned, specify a daily step target, create timer combinations and send them to the watch, store stopwatch measurement data, view data, and more. Other features include app-based auto time setting correction for improved timekeeping efficiency, and an Auto LED Light that facilitates workouts in areas where lighting is dim.

The GMDB800 series models include the GMDB800-1A featuring a black case and band with rose gold accents and the GMDB800-4A featuring a natural blush case and band with rose gold accents. Both models come equipped with G-SHOCK technology

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Auto LED Light

1/100 Stopwatch

Lap/Split

Countdown Timer

5 Alarms

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

Full Auto Calendar

The Smartphone Link with the G-SHOCK Connected App enables:

Step Count Log with five exercise intensity levels · Calorie calculation

Combinable timers

Stopwatch data log

Auto time adjustment four times a day

World Time for approximately 300 cities

Home/World Time swapping

Alarm setting

Simple time setting

Phone Finder

The GMDB800-1A and GMDB800-4A will retail for $99, and will be available for purchase at the end of April at gshock.com , G-SHOCK Soho Store, and select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

