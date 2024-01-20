MTA eyeing 6-week shutdown for G train this summer
Commuters beware -- the G train may be out of commission for six weeks this summer.
Commuters beware -- the G train may be out of commission for six weeks this summer.
These so-called "why girls" are still not over a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
It’s been 17 months since Amazon agreed to buy iRobot for $1.7 billion. The subsequent year and a half has unfolded at a glacial pace, as the deal has inched forward. The deal’s latest hurdle is the European Commission, which has set a February 14 deadline to reach a final decision.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
Are you having a "puppy love cinnamon evening" or a "mom rock post-grunge morning?" Spotify daylist will let you know.
The European Commission is welcoming comments on Apple's proposal.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
Football is spreading up and down the calendar. Will there come a day when it's too much?
Reviewers say they're 'like wearing a heated blanket' and 'best money I've spent on winter clothes.'
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
This week's best tech deals include a number of Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order discounts, the Apple Watch Series 9 for $329, a free gift card offer for the Meta Quest 2 and more.
Andreeva is only the fourth women's player since 1994 to reach the fourth round before turning 17.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has continued its crackdown on data brokers with a settlement banning data aggregation company InMarket from selling consumers’ precise location data. Texas-based InMarket, which debuted as CheckPoints at TechCrunch Disrupt 2010, provides a marketing platform that collects sensitive consumer data — including location data, purchasing history, and demographic information — which brands and advertising agencies use to facilitate targeted advertising on mobile devices. Based on the data that InMarket collects, brands can target shoppers who are likely to be low-income millennials or Christian churchgoers, according to the FTC.
LoanDepot customers say they have been unable to make mortgage payments or access their online accounts following a suspected ransomware attack on the company last week. The mortgage and loan giant said on January 8 that it was working to "restore normal business operations as quickly as possible" following a security incident that involved the "encryption of data," a common hallmark of a ransomware attack. LoanDepot's updating cyber incident page says several LoanDepot customer portals returned online as of Thursday, albeit with limited functionality.
What if the Federal Reserve doesn't aggressively cut interest rates this year?
The Bulls broke a 37-game losing streak to ranked teams.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues next week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
There's an ever-expanding world of wellness wearables and fitness trackers targeting consumers with shiny promises of the personal value to be had if they monitor stuff like their heart rate, activity and sleep -- from smart watches, bands and rings, to smart scales, CGMs (continuous glucose monitors) and more. While such products look novel (and may have promise), there's a risk of unproven assessments misleading users about their health and/or making them anxious -- especially if people assume outputs are more meaningful than they actually are.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.