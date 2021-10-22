Do G. Willi-Food International's (NASDAQ:WILC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is G. Willi-Food International Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that G. Willi-Food International has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While G. Willi-Food International did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since G. Willi-Food International is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$290m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are G. Willi-Food International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own G. Willi-Food International shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold ₪15m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 5.3% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does G. Willi-Food International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that G. Willi-Food International has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for G. Willi-Food International that you should be aware of before investing here.

