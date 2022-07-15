G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELAINE KURTENBACH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sri Mulyani
    Minister of Finance of Indonesia

BANGKOK (AP) — Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met on the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday seeking strategies to counter inflation, food insecurity and other troubles that have worsened due to the war in Ukraine.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati opened the two-day meeting by urging fellow finance ministers, central bank chiefs and other leaders to find ways to “build bridges, not walls.” The consequences of failure, especially for less wealthy nations, would be “catastrophic,” she said. “Millions and millions if not billions of people are depending on us."

In their closed door meetings, the financial leaders are searching for ways to coordinate how they shepherd their economies through inflation that is running at 40-year highs, unsnarling supply chains and bottlenecks due to the coronavirus pandemic and fortifying financial systems against future risks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for the G-20 to take action to fight food insecurity as millions go hungry due to soaring costs for food and other necessities. It is crucial, she said, to avoid stockpiling and export bans, to provide financial help to the needy and to ensure all organizations, such as development banks and food agencies, do their part to alleviate hunger.

“The speed and wisdom of our decisions now will make the difference on whether we get the current crisis under control," Yellen said. “The G-20 must work together to tackle these challenges and protect vulnerable families from the threat of hunger today and tomorrow."

Indonesia is among the developing countries contending with shortages and rising prices of fuel and grain due to the war and it says the G-20 has a responsibility to step up and ensure the rules-based global order remains relevant.

This week's meetings in Bali's heavily guarded Nusa Dua resort town follow a gathering there of foreign ministers earlier this month that failed to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impacts.

At that meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were present in the same room at the same time for the first time since the Ukraine war began but they pointedly ignored each other.

A G-20 finance meeting in Washington, D.C. in April saw officials from the U.S., Britain, France, Canada and Ukraine walk out to protest the attendance of Russian envoys. That meeting ended without the release of a joint statement.

Caught in the middle as host, Indonesia has urged officials from all sides to overcome mistrust for the sake of a planet confronting multiple challenges from the coronavirus to climate change to Ukraine.

G-20 financial meetings have the advantage of being less political in nature, Indrawati said. She said Indonesia, as host, has tried to act as an “honest broker," uniting a divided East and West, but there's no “playbook" for how to find agreement given the unprecedented tensions over the war.

Still, the G-20 managed to bridge differences in coping with the 2008 global financial crisis and the pandemic, Indrawati said.

One key goal for Yellen and some other Western financial officials is gaining support for setting a price cap on Russian oil that might help bring energy costs under control and alleviate the decades-high inflation seen in many countries while also limiting Moscow's access to revenues to fund its war effort.

Yellen said Thursday that no price had yet been determined for such a cap, but the level would have to be one “that clearly gives Russia an incentive to continue to produce, that would make production profitable for Russia.”

Without a price cap, a European Union and probably a U.S. ban on providing insurance and other financial services would take effect.

Yellen said she was “hopeful” that countries such as China and India that recently boosted imports of Russian crude oil, sold at steep discounts, would see it as being in their own self-interest to observe the price cap.

—-

Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's M.Video starts used smartphone sales as foreign supplies dwindle

    Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado on Thursday said it had started selling discounted and used smartphones, offering Russian consumers cheaper alternatives as Western brands suspend shipments. Apple paused all product sales in Russia in early March, one of many Western companies to distance itself from Moscow since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special military operation. M.Video said the move expanded its available range of devices and that it was offering "like new" Apple products.

  • Indonesia calls for G20 joint ministerial forum to tackle food crisis

    Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday called for a joint forum involving G20 finance and agriculture ministries to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food insecurity and a looming fertilizer supply crisis. Food insecurity is one of the top issues on the agenda at a G20 meeting of finance leaders in Bali, where host Indonesia has been trying to find common ground in a group rattled by the Ukraine war and rising economic pressures from soaring inflation. Sri Mulyani said the world was facing alarming global hunger due to war, export restrictions and the lingering effect of the pandemic.

  • China leader Xi visits Xinjiang amid human rights concerns

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited the northwestern Xinjiang region this week amid concerns over China’s detention of a million or more members of primarily Muslim ethnic native minorities. Xi called Xinjiang a “core area and a hub” in China’s program of building ports, railways and power stations connecting it to economies reaching from Central Asia to Eastern Europe, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday. Xi met with leaders of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a supra-governmental body that operates its own courts, schools and health system under the military system imposed on the region after the Communist Party's rise to power in 1949.

  • Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side Thursday and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. Biden, in a joint news conference after a one-on-one meeting with the Israeli leader, said he still wants to give diplomacy a chance. Moments earlier, Lapid insisted that words alone won't thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

  • Inflation Report: Americans paying nearly $500 more a month for the same things as prices skyrocket

    The national average for the cost of rent is up 25.5% from a year ago

  • Oshkosh Area Humane Society adoption event will 'debut' nearly 2 dozen available kittens

    The SuPURR Summer Kitten Event will take place Saturday afternoon at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Suggests It's 43% Undervalued

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Seeing Machines...

  • Are Hydrangeas Poisonous to Cats? Learn How to Keep Your Furball Safe

    No matter how lovely hydrangeas look in your garden or as a bouquet, keep your curious kitty away.

  • Vingegaard seizes Tour lead after 1st big mountain stage

    The first big mountain stage shook things up at the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar wilted toward the end of Wednesday's 11th stage and lost the yellow jersey. Jonas Vingegaard and his team Jumbo-Visma were the big winners on the stage as the Danish rider claimed the famed jersey from Pogacar, the two-time defending champion who had been the dominant rider so far but cracked in the final ascent on Wednesday and fell more than 2 minutes behind. Vingegaard and his teammates put on an impressive collective display throughout the day, with clever tactics early in the race and multiple attacks that ultimately unsettled Pogacar.

  • Tom Pidcock becomes youngest ever winner on Alpe d’Huez

    Pidcock’s first ever WorldTour win was a spectacular one amid the rowdy crowds.

  • G-20 finance leaders tackle dire fallout from war in Ukraine

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged leaders of major economies to work more closely in countering the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yellen and other top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali for meetings that begin Friday. Yellen has been seeking support for a price cap on Russian oil that might help bring energy costs under control and alleviate the decades-high inflation seen in many countries.

  • Deadly Russian missile strike at Vinnytsia kills 23, wounds more than 117 (UPDATED)

    Russia launched a series of cruise missiles at Vinnytsia, west of Ukraine on July 14, killing at least 23 and injuring 117 people.

  • Greece's tourism minister wants German retirees to spend winter in Greece instead of stressing out about the natural-gas crisis

    Germany — Europe's largest economy — is nervous Russia will cut off natural-gas supplies completely ahead of winter, when demand peaks due to heating.

  • Divided Over Russia, G-20 Aims at Food Security, Debt Crises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillGroup of 20 finance chiefs started official meetings in Bali

  • World shares mostly higher after weak 2Q GDP for China

    European shares opened higher Friday after a mixed session in Asia following a report that China’s economy contracted by 2.6% in the last quarter due to virus shutdowns that kept businesses closed and people at home. Stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell while most other benchmarks advanced. U.S. futures were little changed and oil prices were mixed.

  • South Korea seeks to kickstart talks to resolve historical feuds with Japan

    South Korea hopes a high-level visit to Tokyo next week will kickstart talks aimed at a breakthrough in historical disputes despite concerns the death of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe could disrupt efforts to mend ties, Seoul officials said. Relations between the two North Asian U.S. allies have been strained over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea. Washington has been pressing Tokyo and Seoul to mend fences in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat and the rising influence of China.

  • Mom of Russian soldier killed in Ukraine says the army repeatedly told her he was alive and she only found out on social media

    A Russia mother told the BBC she last heard from her son just before Russia's invasion, and that she couldn't get any information from officials.

  • 'No, Mario': Italy's president rejects Draghi's exit

    STORY: After a day of political drama in Italy that threatened to send its government into chaos, Prime Minister Mario Draghi tried to tender his resignation on Thursday.However, Italy’s president rejected Draghi’s offer to leave.It’s effectively put the government on pause until next week.President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi to address Parliament to get a clearer picture of what’s going on, and he’s expected to do that next Wednesday.Draghi had said earlier on Thursday he intended to resign after a confidence vote on his government and its approach to fighting inflation.He won it, but without the backing of the 5-Star movement, a coalition party.Draghi had upped the stakes by saying he would not want to lead his 18-month-old government without 5-Star, which itself emerged as the largest party in the last election, 2018.But since then it has seen defections and diminishing public support.As Reuters’ Chief Rome Correspondent Crispian Balmer explains, the timing of all of this couldn’t be worse.“I don't think that it's really for anyone's benefit to have a major political meltdown at this point. There is a cost of living crisis, there is a heatwave, there's a drought, there is the war in Ukraine. It's not a good moment for people to be playing politics. So I think we've got to see whether Draghi in the coming days can convince Five Star to fall in to the ranks once again and try to overcome their difficulties and limp through these final months of the left due to open the way for elections next year as is foreseen by the constitution."Divisions among Italy’s political parties over major issues are only growing worse under the gravity of a general election set for next year.

  • Bitcoin Prices Rise While Stocks Decline. It Is Good News for Cryptos.

    Bitcoin and Ether prices move higher, bucking the cryptocurrencies' recent correlation to stocks.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Barron Trump

    Barron is the president’s only child with First Lady Melania. Here's everything you need to know about the youngest Trump.