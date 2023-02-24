G20 finance leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary

1
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global finance leaders will tally the economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday as they meet on the conflict's first anniversary with some voicing concerns that more sanctions on Moscow would disrupt a modest improvement in growth.

The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on the outskirts of India's Bengaluru tech hub comes amid signs that the global outlook has improved from the group's last meeting in October, when a number of G20 economies were teetering on the brink of recession amid energy and food price spikes caused by the war.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday highlighted the improvement, saying the global economy "is in a better place today than many predicted just a few months ago".

The International Monetary Fund has forecast global GDP growth for 2023 at 2.9%, up from a 2.7% forecast in October, but still well below the 3.4% achieved in 2022.

Yellen attributed the improvement in part to cooperation among G20 central banks and governments over the past year in taking strong action to quell inflation, even at the expense of growth.

Inflation in the United States and other countries has eased alongside lower energy prices, but Yellen added that such efforts needed to continue and more work was needed to mitigate spillovers from the war, such as easing food shortages and holding down energy prices and Russian revenues.

Yellen and fellow G7 ministers on Thursday called for more financial support for Ukraine and vowed to maintain tough sanctions on Russia.

G7 chair Japan's finance minister, Sunichi Suzuki, told reporters that the group would closely monitor the effectiveness of sanctions and "take further actions as needed".

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the pressure on Russia must be kept high to "completely isolate" Russia's economy.

But the enthusiasm for squeezing Russia's economy further is not shared by some members of the broader G20 group, especially India, which does not want additional sanctions against Russia during its G20 presidency this year, according to government sources.

The existing sanctions on Russia, which has historic ties to India, "are having a negative impact on the world," one of the Indian officials said.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict, vastly increasing its purchases of cheaper Russian oil and pushing against the term "war" in negotiations over G20 communique language. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Yellen said the communique was still under discussion and she hoped to see a strong condemnation of Russia's invasion and the damage it has caused Ukraine and the global economy.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Aftab Ahmed, and Christian Lindner; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Third-Largest IPO This Year Is Set to Debut in Jakarta

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy will begin trading in Jakarta on Friday after a 9.06 trillion rupiah ($596 million) initial public offering, Indonesia’s largest over the past year. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketUS Housing M

  • Asia Stocks Eke Out Gains After Jittery US Session: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities edged up Friday after US stocks closed higher in a volatile session as investors await inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Jerome Powell’s Worst Fear

  • Host India doesn't want G20 to discuss further Russia sanctions - sources

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India does not want the G20 to discuss additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during New Delhi's one-year presidency of the bloc, six senior Indian officials said on Wednesday, amid debate over how even to describe the conflict. On the sidelines of a G20 gathering in India, financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will meet on Feb. 23, the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion, to discuss measures against Russia, Japan's finance minister said on Tuesday. The officials, who are directly involved in this week's G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs, said the economic impact of the conflict would be discussed but India did not want to consider additional actions against Russia.

  • Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

    The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta's Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content. The tech-giant confirmed that the time-limited tests, which impact a random sampling of less than 4% of the users in Canada, "limit the visibility of Canadian and international news to varying degrees."

  • Bitcoin Gains After the Release of Fed Minutes

    Prices of and other cryptocurrencies ticked up Wednesday after the Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed slowing inflation could support rates peaking in 2023. The price of Bitcoin was in the green, up roughly 0.5% in the past hour since the release of the document detailing discussions at the last Fed meeting. Bitcoin has declined over the last 24 hours, though, down 3.8% to $23,764.67, slipping from recent highs above $25,000 and returning to levels seen a week ago.

  • Putin hails 'new milestones' to top China diplomat

    STORY: Chinese weapons supplies to Russia would threaten a potential escalation of the Ukraine war into a confrontation between Russia and China on the one side and Ukraine and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance on the other.Wang told Putin that relations between the two countries had withstood the pressure from a volatile international situation and that crises offered certain opportunities.The relationship between China and Russia, Wang said through an interpreter, was not directed against any third party but equally would "not succumb to pressure from third parties" - a clear jab at the United States.

  • Let the scrapbooking begin: Kodak mini printers are up to 45% off at Amazon, today only

    Save up to $60 on these smartphone-compatible printers.

  • VW to Revisit India Amid China Geopolitical Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest carmaker is taking a closer look at India — again.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Jerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketVolkswagen AG wants to remain a strong player in Europe and Chi

  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s Iconic Carmel-by-the-Sea House Sells for $22 Million

    The 1,400-square-foot property sold for its eight-figure asking price

  • Poland to expel Belarus defence attache, agency reports

    Poland is to expel the defence attache of Belarus, the Polish Press Agency reported on Thursday, citing a foreign ministry spokesman. Last Friday, Belarus ordered the expulsion of three Polish diplomats, including a border guard liaison officer, in response to Poland’s closure of one of two truck border crossings. Poland has been an important refuge for opponents of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, and is a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Belarus' main ally Russia invaded in February 2022.

  • Car and Driver Announces Our 2023 Editors' Choice Winners

    Our editors have chosen these as the best cars, crossovers, SUVs, trucks, and electric vehicles on the market.

  • Marijuana legalization has stalled in Mexico, but farmers and cartels are still making big plans to profit off a new market

    "People want a more powerful, better quality weed, and we are putting a lot of money into this industry," a Sinaloa Cartel operative told Insider.

  • Northern border immigrant death highlights crossing spike

    The death of a Mexican man who had just entered the United States from Canada illegally is highlighting the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say. The number of illegal border crossers is tiny compared with those entering the country illegally from Mexico, but the death of the man who entered Vermont from Quebec late Sunday marked the area’s first death in recent memory of someone who crossed into the U.S. illegally. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which is responsible for border security in Canada, report their agents have mounted a number of search and rescue operations this winter in the region of people intending to cross into the United States from Canada.

  • Japan's consumer inflation hits 41-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January as companies passed on higher costs to households, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme. January's rise was the fastest since September 1981, when fuel costs spiked due to a Middle East oil crisis and hit Japan's import-reliant economy. Core consumer inflation has now exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for nine straight months, mostly reflecting persistent rises in fuel and raw material costs, the data showed.

  • Ally Financial (ALLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $30.49, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day.

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • First details about China’s position on war in Ukraine revealed by Ukrainian official

    The position of China regarding the situation in Ukraine combines parts of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv and points that reflect Beijing’s friendship with Moscow, a Ukrainian senior government official who wished to remain anonymous has told NV.

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.