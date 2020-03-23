G20 finance ministers agree need for common strategy -France

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of 20 economic powers agreed on Monday during a conference call to prepare a common strategy to overcome the coronavirus crisis, France's finance minister said.

Bruno Le Maire said in a tweet that the call had produced "confirmation of a violent economic impact from the health crisis on the global economy, financial support for developing countries (and) preparations for a common exit strategy from the crisis". (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Catherine Evans)