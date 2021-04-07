G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, U.S. global minimum tax plan

  • FILE PHOTO: IMF news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces members of his economic policy team in Wilmington, Delaware
  • FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass attends the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing
1 / 3

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, U.S. global minimum tax plan

FILE PHOTO: IMF news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies are poised to back a $650 billion boost in the IMF's emergency reserves on Wednesday and extend a freeze on debt payments as part of an effort to help developing countries still struggling to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The G20 gathering, taking place virtually on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, will also give U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a chance to press for a global minimum tax on corporate profits.

The IMF on Tuesday raised its 2021 global growth forecast to 6%, reflecting a rapidly brightening outlook for the U.S., but it warned that emerging market economies were lagging advanced economies. Pointing to a dramatic divergence between the outlook for the United States and much of the rest of the world, it said the pandemic threatened to reverse years of progress in reducing poverty.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event with Yellen and World Bank President David Malpass that richer countries should ensure low-income countries received coronavirus vaccinations for the sake of everyone. "We have no way to get through (this) without pulling together," she said.

Expanding the IMF's reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, would boost liquidity for all members, without adding to the debt burden of the 30-some countries already in or facing debt distress, finance officials and economists said.

Extending the current freeze on debt service payments by the poorest countries could provide billions of dollars for them to spend on vaccines and stimulus, Malpass told reporters on Monday.

More than 250 faith groups and non-profit organizations urged G20 leaders, the White House and the IMF to go beyond the moratorium on debt payments and expected SDR allocation to actually cancel debt and expand debt relief for developing countries, in a letter to be delivered on Wednesday.

G20 officials are also expected, at Yellen's wish, to remove a reference in the communique to stable exchange rates first inserted by the former Trump administration, reverting to phrasing that emphasizes the importance of underlying fundamentals, said one source familiar with the discussions.

Yellen had told U.S. senators during her confirmation hearing that the value of the dollar should be determined by markets, a break from former President Donald Trump's desire for a weaker currency.

Taxes will also be a key item on the G20 agenda after Yellen this week pledged to work on a global corporate minimum tax rate, which Germany and France said could ease the way to reaching a landmark deal by mid-year.

Negotiators are racing to reach agreement among more than 140 countries for updating the rules for taxation of cross-border commerce for the first time in a generation.

It was unclear what progress G20 finance leaders may be able to make in tax discussions on Wednesday.

Communique language drafted earlier this week and seen by Reuters was inconclusive: "We will continue our cooperation for a globally fair, sustainable and modern international tax system," G20 officials wrote, adding they remain committed to reaching consensus by mid-2021.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday voiced concerns about how a global minimum rate would affect a smaller economy such as Ireland's, which chose a low-tax model to attract international investment.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Hunter Biden defends Burisma role, says Trump used it in "illegitimate way"

    Reflecting on his position at the Ukrainian company, Biden said he did not "fully comprehend the level to which this former administration and the people around it would go."

  • Former Tokyo 2020 sports director under treatment for brain lymphoma - report

    Koji Murofushi, an Olympic gold medalist who until Sept. 2020 was sports director for the Tokyo 2020 Games, is undergoing treatment for brain lymphoma, a rare type of cancer, according to a media report on Wednesday. Murofushi, 46 and a former hammer thrower, was diagnosed with the illness after developing symptoms last year and has already undergone surgery and steroid treatment, the Daily Shincho reported. "Because this report concerns a personal matter, I'd like to refrain from commenting," Murofushi said in a statement issued by the Sports Agency.

  • Mexican used-car startup Kavak hits $4 billion valuation

    Mexican used-car platform Kavak has reached a $4 billion valuation after raising $485 million in new funding, it told Reuters this week, making the fast-expanding company one of the most highly valued startups in Latin America. Kavak, which was founded in 2016 and is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, became Mexico's first tech "unicorn" last October when it reported a valuation of more than $1 billion. The new capital injection will help Kavak, an online platform for buying and selling secondhand cars operating in Mexico and Argentina, launch in Brazil in the next couple of months, Chief Executive Carlos Garcia said.

  • Bloodshed in Myanmar as troops open fire on protesters

    Myanmar has been in chaos since a Feb. 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy and sparked nationwide protests and strikes, despite the ruling military's use of lethal force to quell the resistance. Violence erupted as troops entered the protest site on Wednesday in the town of Kale in the Saigang region, a hotspot of unrest, where demonstrators were demanding the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, a resident told Reuters.

  • US boosts aid to Palestinians as some in Congress cry foul

    The Biden administration is moving again to increase U.S. assistance to the Palestinians as it fires up a new Mideast policy that is directly opposite of the one pursued by its predecessor. For the third time in two weeks, the administration has either publicly announced or quietly notified Congress of its intent to provide the Palestinians with tens of millions of dollars in aid. On Monday, the administration informed lawmakers that it would give the Palestinians $40 million for law enforcement and security costs in the West Bank and Gaza.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion

    Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it was replacing senior managers, halting its share buyback programme and slashing its 2020 dividend as it grapples with the estimated 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.69 billion) fallout from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP. Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin will both leave the bank in April, Switzerland's second largest lender said. The bank said it now expects to post a pre-tax loss of roughly 900 million francs for the first quarter, as its strong performance in the quarter was wiped out by the affair.

  • Stroman sharp in return, Mets beat Phillies 8-4 for 1st win

    Marcus Stroman didn't miss a step after sitting out last season. The right-hander tossed six sharp innings in his first start since 2019, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso each hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 Tuesday night for their first win of the year. Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer for Philadelphia, which sought its first 5-0 start since 1915.

  • Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering a run for California governor

    Gov. Gavin Newsom likely faces a recall election this year, a campaign that was launched over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Status of TCU quarterback Chandler Morris remains in OU’s court, Gary Patterson says

    Oklahoma has yet to release the former Highland Park star from his national letter of intent.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean

    Shares of parent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 6% in late-morning trading. Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Group rose about 2%. The line will offer 7-day trips around the Greek Isles leaving from Athens starting in late July and sailings from Jamaica and the Dominican Republic on two other ships starting in August.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • World powers seek to bring U.S. back into Iran nuclear deal

    Officials from five world powers are trying to bring the United States back into the foundering nuclear deal they signed with Iran in 2015.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • Red Sox in yellow and blue? What's next ... Dodger chartreuse?

    The Boston Red Sox City Connect uniforms from Nike replace navy and red with a bright blue and even brighter yellow. Not even the socks are red.

  • Texas Rangers’ Nate Lowe continues riding high with historic season-opening stretch

    The designated hitter blasted two home runs and leads with MLB with 14 RBIs after the Rangers’ 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

  • As Myanmar's Junta Intensifies Its Crackdown, Pro-Democracy Protesters Prepare for Civil War

    Protesters in Myanmar have maintained a largely peaceful resistance to dictatorship since the Feb. 1 coup. But as the military continues to terrorize the public, frustrations have been mounting and the country veers dangerously toward an all-out civil war

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.