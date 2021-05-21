'Share dollars and doses': rich world tries to tackle vaccine inequalities

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the Group of 20 nations were set to pledge unity in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and prevent future outbreaks. The European Union's drug regulator issued a warning against using AstraZeneca's vaccine in some cases.Scotland maintained tighter restrictions in Glasgow for another week to contain the spread of the virus. Germany said it had broken the third wave of the pandemic as restaurant terraces opened, while France revised a total case count lower.Moderna said it's considering making Covid-19 vaccines in Asia. India said a deadly fungal infection considered a secondary ailment of the virus should be designated an epidemic. Singapore stepped up testing and vaccination after finding 30 new cases, the latest tally in a recent increase. Science can’t say for sureItaly’s disappearing villages are having a pandemic renaissanceVaccine shortage crushes Africa’s hopes for an economic revivalFungal epidemic, sick babies: Worst of Covid plays out in IndiaDelayed second dose turns into a win for vaccine-starved placesNorway Eases Restrictions (8:11 a.m. NY)Norway removed limits on large gatherings and allowed restaurants and pubs to serve alcohol until later in the night after hospital admissions fell and the share of adults with at least a first vaccine dose reached 36%.Separately, Oslo municipality opened training centers, swimming pools, museums and cinemas.EU Regulator Adds Warning on Astra Shot (7:49 a.m. NY)The EU drug regulator warned healthcare professionals against giving AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria to anyone who developed blood clots with low platelets after receiving the vaccine, according to a statement.Doctors should make checks within 3 weeks of vaccination and ensure that such patients receive specialist care.Scotland Keeps Tighter Rules in Glasgow (7:37 a.m. NY)Scotland’s largest city will remain in a higher level of virus restrictions for at least another week because of a surge in cases of the Indian variant, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.That means people from different households are still unable to meet inside different homes or visit pubs indoors, while those limits were lifted for much of the rest of Scotland this week.Across Scotland no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. There was “no room for complacency,” though, as Scotland’s “R” number of how the virus spreads was now back over 1, the level at which infections start to increase more rapidly, Sturgeon said.Singapore Tops 2 Million First Vaccine Doses (6:50 a.m. NY)More than 2 million people in Singapore have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, representing over one-third of the population, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Friday.Singapore has an estimated 5.7 million people, and earlier this week lengthened time between vaccination doses to six to eight weeks, in an effort to stretch out limited supply that could see its entire adult population receive a first shot by the end of August.Singapore, battling an uptick in Covid-19 cases after months of success in containing the pandemic, has recently imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Authorities found 30 new cases in the community with eight currently untraceable, the government said in a statement earlier today.G-20 Leaders To Vow Unity Against Pandemics (6:28 a.m. NY)Leaders of the Group of 20 nations will pledge to prioritize multilateralism in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent future outbreaks, a bid to turn the page on damaging tensions over how to tackle the disease.“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance of international cooperation to address the current and any future health crisis,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the G-20 presidency, said at the Global Health Summit.Leaders at the gathering are due to sign the so-called Declaration of Rome, a set of guiding principles ranging from ensuring fair distribution of vaccines to ramping up production and possibly using compulsory licenses, according to officials who asked not to be identified ahead of the talks.Egypt Gets Vaccine Ingredients From China (6:20 a.m. NY)The first batch of raw material for Egypt’s plans to produce vaccines reached Cairo airport on Friday, state news agency MENA said, citing Health Minister Hala Zayed. The stuff will be used by local firm Vacsera to make 2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by end-June.Billionaire Gives Africa Vaccine Plan Impetus (6:00 a.m. NY)U.S. biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has been plotting a way to help Africa produce its own vaccines. ImmuntyBio Inc., in which he is a part owner, has signed a deal with The BioVac Institute, a state-backed South African vaccine company, to manufacture coronavirus doses from scratch in the country.He’s also giving an initial 3 billion rand ($214 million) to the nation of his birth to help pass on technology for Covid-19 shots and other therapies that can be exported around the continent.France Revises Case Count 6% Lower (5:28 p.m. HK)France’s health authorities revised lower the total number of confirmed Covid cases since the start of the pandemic by 348,846 to 5.57 million. That’s due to an updated tracking system that now avoids double-counting of people who were tested twice in a very short period of time.The authorities said the the revisions don’t modify the broad trend of the epidemic, which has slowed after a recent partial lockdown and as vaccination ramps up. the virus has has killed more than 108,000 people in the country so far.Moscow Lags Europe in Vaccination Rate (4:57 p.m. HK)Moscow has a lower vaccination rate than any other European city despite starting inoculations before others, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a video posted on his blog Friday.Only 1.3 million people in the Russian capital, or 10% of its population, have received shots since the start of the campaign even though they are free and the government provides incentives, Sobyanin said.Earlier this week, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said it may be in the state’s interest to make vaccination mandatory. Nearly two-thirds of Russians aren’t ready to get inoculated, according to an April poll by the Levada Center.German Terraces Reopen as Cases Drop (4:40 p.m. HK)Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said the third virus wave “has been broken” amid accelerating vaccinations. The country’s seven-day incidence rate has been steadily falling and was at 67.3 per 100,000 people on Friday.Europe’s biggest economy is reopening outdoor dining and is easing restrictions on non-essential stores. Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute public-health agency, said the willingness of Germans to get vaccinated was very high. Still, he warned that infections could jump back up quickly if restrictions were relaxed too soon.Australia Administers Record Vaccines (4:17 p.m. HK)Australia set a record for Covid-19 vaccinations on Thursday, with more than 101,000 doses delivered, the Department of Health said.The country has recently averaged almost 67,000 doses a day, according to data collected by Bloomberg News and Johns Hopkins University. Australia started vaccinations about three months ago, and had been projected to take another 1.5 years to achieve 75% vaccination coverage. However a quickening of that pace could cut the expected time to completion dramatically.Singapore Detects 30 Virus Cases (3:41 p.m. HK)Singaporean authorities found 30 new cases of coronavirus in the community with eight currently untraceable, the government said in a statement.Twenty-two cases were linked to earlier infections. Foreign worker dormitories had no reports of infections, while 10 imported cases were already put in isolation after arrival in Singapore.The city state has stepped up Covid testing after the number of new cases more than doubled in the past week.Thailand Extends State of Emergency (3:14 p.m. HK)Thailand will extend a nationwide state of emergency for another two months as the deadliest phase of the outbreak to hit the nation so far shows no signs of easing.Authorities approved the extension of the emergency through the end of July, which allows the government to streamline disease-control plans without multiple approvals from various agencies.India Cases Decline, Fungus Seen as Epidemic (1:53 p.m. HK)India reported 259,551 new infections Friday, continuing with the declining trend seen since a record high May 7. The total tally inched past 26 million, while deaths rose by more than 4,200 to 291,331, according the heath ministry.The country also is seeing a raft of secondary ailments, from dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children to rising cases of a deadly black fungal infection called mucormycosis, which India’s government has asked states to designate as an epidemic.Moderna Seeks to Produce Vaccine in Asia (1:23 p.m. HK)Moderna is considering making its Covid-19 vaccine in Asia to expand global production and accelerate inoculations, CEO Stephane Bancel said in an interview with Nikkei. Bancel said he’s in talks with several Asian countries, including Japan. A company spokeswoman confirmed the news.Takeda said Friday it plans to start distributing the Moderna vaccine in Japan “immediately,” after the Health Ministry approved it this week. South Korea said Friday it also hadapproved Moderna’s shot.Meanwhile, AstraZeneca said production of its vaccine is already underway in Japan, with the first doses expected to be available in coming weeks.Philippines Could Open to Vaccinated Tourists (12:15 p.m. HK)The Philippines is considering accepting fully vaccinated foreign travelers, with the Tourism and Foreign Affairs Departments tasked with crafting protocols, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Friday.Thai Protests to Resume When Virus Subsides (11:03 a.m. HK)Thai protest leaders plan to revive demonstrations as soon as the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak starts to ease, adding to the government’s challenges as it comes under fire for a slow vaccine rollout.After a monthslong hiatus due to a spike in cases, protest leaders say they want to rally support for a movement that began last year with calls for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s resignation and unprecedented reforms of the monarchy.New Zealand Eyes Vaccine Tariff Removal: DJ (10:52 a.m. HK)New Zealand will push to remove tariffs on vaccines and medical supplies when it hosts a virtual summit of APEC trade ministers June 5, Dow Jones reported, citing an interview with Trade Minister Damien O’Connor. A commitment to removing barriers to trade in vaccines and related medical supplies will be the “first and core component” of the meeting, O’Connor said.Japan May Extend Emergency By 3 Weeks (10:35 a.m. HK)Japan’s government will discuss whether to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by as much as three weeks, with daily virus cases still high two months before the Olympics.The emergency, set to expire at the end of this month, may be extended to coincide with the June 20 end of Okinawa’s state of emergency, TBS reported. NTV reported Thursday on a possible extension for Tokyo and Osaka. The Olympics, beginning July 23, are expected to bring about 94,000 athletes and officials from overseas to Tokyo.Argentina Tightens Lockdown as Cases Surge (8:13 a.m. HK)Argentina will impose a stricter lockdown for nine days as cases and deaths have shot up in recent weeks. President Alberto Fernandez announced that all non-essential, in-person activities -- including schools, sports, churches and social gatherings -- will be suspended from Saturday, and only essential businesses may remain open.Then, from May 31 to June 11, the government will return to current restrictions, which still involve an 8 p.m. curfew and limited social activities.Malaysian Firms Want Curbs, Not Lockdown (7:59 a.m. HK)Malaysian industries are calling on the government to avoid a full lockdown and instead tighten virus protocols and accelerate the vaccine roll-out, as infections hit a record for a second straight day.Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will chair a meeting Friday to discuss a nationwide Movement Control Order, Bernama reported, after cases topped 6,000 for a second straight day Thursday. The number of U.K. cases of a worrying coronavirus variant from India more than doubled for a second week as authorities also monitor a new mutation of the virus, adding fresh doubt to plans to fully unlock the economy.Health officials have now detected 3,424 cases of the B1.617.2 variant, Public Health England said Thursday in a statement, up from 1,313 last week and 520 a week earlier. They're also investigating a mutation called VUI-21MAY-01, with 49 cases logged so far.