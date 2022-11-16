G20 latest news: Rishi Sunak's much-anticipated talks with Xi Jinping called off - live updates

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, attends the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia today - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Rishi Sunak’s much-anticipated meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, has been called off, Downing Street has said.

Mr Sunak would have been the first UK prime minister to hold face-to-face talks with the Chinese President in almost five years.

The meeting was scheduled for later today but was scrapped due to timings changing after an emergency morning meeting of G7 and Nato leaders over missiles crossing into Poland, according to the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman.

Mr Sunak had laid the groundwork for warmer relations with China ahead of the expected meeting by appearing to soften the Government's stance towards Beijing.

There was a backlash from Tory China hawks yesterday after Mr Sunak appeared to abandon his predecessor Liz Truss’s push to relabel the country a “threat” to the UK.

The Prime Minister twice declined to say he would adopt that recategorisation, which was due to be made in the UK foreign policy strategy document known as the “integrated review”.

'We’re particularly disturbed by the continued barbaric activity of Russia'

Rishi Sunak said it was important to "calmly ascertain exactly what happened" in Poland as he condemned Russia's "barbaric" bombardment of Ukraine.

At a joint appearance with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at the G20 in Bali, Mr Sunak said: "I think we’re particularly disturbed by the continued barbaric activity of Russia in bombarding the Ukrainian people in their civilian infrastructure.

Rishi Sunak and Justin Trudeau speak to reporters at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, today - Leon Neal /Getty Images

"We spoke to the foreign minister of Ukraine earlier today to express our sympathies about that and continue to offer support to Ukraine and we’re planning on speaking to President (Volodymyr) Zelensky together later today."

Asked about reports that the fatalities in Poland could have been from a Ukrainian air defence system fired to take down a Russian missile, Mr Sunak said: "I think the most important thing to recognise is the reason Ukraine is having to use missiles is to defend its homeland.

"It is having to defend its homeland against an illegal and barbaric set of strikes by Russia."

Sunak and Biden did not discuss UK-US trade deal

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden did not discuss a UK-US trade deal in their bilateral meeting at the G20, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary told reporters in Bali: "There wasn’t specific talk about a trade deal, but our relationship is not just about trade and they are our closest trading partner even without a trade deal.

"But you know, it goes beyond that, whether that’s security, whether it’s dealing with the economic challenges that we face."

Rishi Sunak holds talks with Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, today - Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Asked if that meant a trade deal was not a priority for the PM, she said: "Obviously our close relationship and as one of our biggest trading partners that is a very important part of our relationship."

She declined to comment on the timing of a potential agreement.

Rishi Sunak targets Northern Ireland Protocol deal next year

Rishi Sunak said he wants to reach a negotiated settlement on the Northern Ireland Protocol by the anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Joe Biden at the G20, his press secretary said Sunak had referred to next year’s 25th anniversary of the peace deal and "ensuring that we get a negotiated settlement that protects the Good Friday Agreement by then".

Joe Biden raised Northern Ireland Brexit problems during meeting with PM

Joe Biden raised concerns about post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland in his bilateral meeting with Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has indicated.

Asked if the US President raised concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: "Not specifically, no."

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak hold talks at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia - Saul Loeb/AFP

Pressed on whether he did about the Northern Ireland situation in general, she said: "Yes."

"They both expressed their commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement," she said.

She added that the Prime Minister "expressed his desire to get a negotiated settlement and to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is protected".

PM was woken at 5am with news of missile hitting Poland

Rishi Sunak was woken at 5am in Bali with news of the missile hitting Poland close to its border with Ukraine.

The Prime Minister then held a joint call with Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, and James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary.

Lib Dems accuse Government of 'inaction' on rising inflation

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats' Treasury spokeswoman, accused the Government of "inaction" as she responded to today's inflation numbers (see the post below at 07.20).

She said: "This Government's biggest economic failure has been their disastrous attempts to get inflation down. Families are now struggling to get by because of this Government's inaction and incompetence on spiraling prices.

"After inflicting so much chaos, the latest Conservative Chancellor is now expecting the public to clean up their mess with grossly unfair tax rises. Our crumbling hospitals and run down classrooms are on the brink of savage cuts all because the Conservative Party crashed the economy to fund tax cuts for the richest companies. The country will never forgive them for this."

Labour: Inflation rise will 'strike more fear in the heart of families'

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, said a "potent mix of high inflation and low growth is trapping us in a vicious cycle of stagnation" as she responded to the latest inflation figures (see the post below at 07.20).

She said: "Inflation rising yet again will strike more fear in the heart of families across Britain dealing with soaring food prices, rising energy bills and a Tory mortgage premium on their home.

"British people feel the impact of rising inflation so much more than other countries because 12 years of Tory economic failure has left us exposed to any shocks.

"The potent mix of high inflation and low growth is trapping us in a vicious cycle of stagnation."

Jeremy Hunt labels rising inflation an 'insidious tax'

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, described rising inflation (see the post below at 07.20) as an "insidious tax" as he said "tough but necessary decisions" will be required at tomorrow's Autumn Statement to bring it back under control.

He said: "The aftershock of Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up inflation in the UK and around the world. This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth.

“It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.

“We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation. Tomorrow I will set out a plan to get debt falling, deliver stability, and drive down inflation while protecting the most vulnerable.”

Inflation rises to 11.1 per cent

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 11.1 per cent in October, up from 10.1 per cent in September, the Office for National Statistics said this morning.

Rishi Sunak urges 'calm' after missile hits Poland

Rishi Sunak has said it is important to remain calm and to establish the facts after a missile hit Poland close to the border with Ukraine.

Speaking at the start of a session on digital transformation at the G20 summit in Bali, the Prime Minister said it was "critical" to protect the international order.

"It is important that we remain calm and focus on establishing the facts," he said according to a text of his remarks released by No 10.

"I spoke to President Duda this morning to express my sympathy and pledge our support. As I said yesterday, it is critical we protect the international order and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter."

US and UK say Russia 'directly responsible' for global economic problems

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden highlighted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is "directly responsible for precipitating global economic issues" in a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit, Downing Street said.

After the meeting, a No10 spokesman said: "The leaders agreed on the national and international importance of the strong UK-US relationship, particularly given the challenging economic times the world is currently facing.

"The Prime Minister and President Biden underscored that the actions of President Putin and his regime are directly responsible for precipitating global economic issues including rising inflation. Maintaining international pressure to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine is in everyone’s interest.

"The leaders agreed to work together, and with allies, to address the economic consequences of Putin’s brutality. This includes action to protect the most vulnerable in our countries and around the world, and efforts to secure our long-term energy supply."

Rishi Sunak describes US as UK's 'closest ally' in meeting with Joe Biden

Rishi Sunak described the US as the UK’s "closest ally" as he met Joe Biden for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

In brief remarks at the top of the meeting, the US President said: "This morning we’ve already met with our fellow Nato and G7 leaders to address Russia’s latest missile strikes against Kyiv and Western Ukraine – it’s merciless. I mean it borders on — it’s way over the top.

"At the moment where world leaders meeting here in Bali are seeking progress on world peace, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s striking civilian targets – children, and women. I mean, it’s just, it’s almost – in my words, not yours – barbaric."

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden hold talks at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia today - Saul Loeb/AFP

In reply, Mr Sunak said: "It’s a great honour to have the opportunity to sit down with you. I think the partnership between our countries is unique and enduring. And of course, it’s bigger than any two individuals. I’m proud to have stewardship of it at the moment.

"And as you said, the United States is our closest ally, biggest trading partner, closest security partner."

Rishi Sunak's meeting with Xi Jinping called off

Rishi Sunak’s meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit has been called off, Downing Street has said.

The bilateral talks were scheduled for later today but were scrapped due to timings changing after an emergency morning meeting of G7 and Nato leaders over missiles crossing into Poland, according to the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman.

