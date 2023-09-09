G20 leaders agree on joint declaration that avoids direct Russia criticism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo courtesy of British Prime Minister's Office

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The leaders of the G20 nations reached a consensus on joint declaration Saturday, releasing a statement that avoids directly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's leader, Xi Jinping both declined to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

Their absences had observers wondering if the G20 leaders would be unable to reach a consensus statement for the first time in 15 years.

"Friends, we have just got good news, with the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders Declaration," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is chairing the meeting, said Saturday during the summit.

"I announce that this declaration is adopted."

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) represented Russia at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo courtesy of Russian Foreign Minister's Office

China is being represented at the meeting by Premier Li Qiang, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is leading Russia's delegation.

Modi sat down for an individual meeting with U.S. President Joe Bide Friday ahead of the formal opening of the two-day G20 Summit. The Indian leader had previously said the G20 Summit was not the correct platform to address geopolitical and security issues.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. Photo courtesy of Press Information Bureau

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability," the declaration reads, without directly blaming Russia for instigating the Ukraine conflict.

"The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavor to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine."

The declaration also keyed in on protecting the environment and fighting food insecurity.

"Global challenges like poverty and inequality, climate change, pandemics and conflicts disproportionately affect women and children, and the most vulnerable," the statement reads.

"Together we have an opportunity to build a better future. Just energy transitions can improve jobs and livelihoods, and strengthen economic resilience. We affirm that no country should have to choose between fighting poverty and fighting for our planet. We will pursue development models that implement sustainable, inclusive and just transitions globally, while leaving no one behind."