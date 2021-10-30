G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, vaccines

Associated Press

Saudi Arabia on Friday ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country within 48 hours and stopped all imports from Lebanon, a response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.” Hours later, the Kingdom of Bahrain ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within two days for the same reason, Bahrain's foreign ministry said. Lebanon's prime minister and president discussed the Saudi decision and asked the country's information minister to take the “appropriate decision,” an apparent call for him to resign in hopes it will ease the tension.