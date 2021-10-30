G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, vaccines
Merkel, Modi and Erdogan arrive at the G20 summit in Rome
Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.
Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.
The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”
The newspaper's editorial board hammered the Republican Florida governor for having “the gall, the nerve, to take a victory lap."
Barrett wrote such cases should not be decided on the shadow docket, "on a short fuse without benefit of full briefing and oral argument."
This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat
When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the World Series. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F—- Joe Biden.”
On Tuesday, Irvine Vice-Mayor Tammy Kim was subjected to racism and xenophobia during a council meeting for a project to build a veterans cemetery in the city. About the meeting: City officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the site where they would put an Orange County veterans cemetery, according to Voice of OC. After hours of debate, lawmakers voted four to one that Gypsum Canyon would be the official area for the cemetery and not Irvine.
Saudi Arabia on Friday ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country within 48 hours and stopped all imports from Lebanon, a response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.” Hours later, the Kingdom of Bahrain ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within two days for the same reason, Bahrain's foreign ministry said. Lebanon's prime minister and president discussed the Saudi decision and asked the country's information minister to take the “appropriate decision,” an apparent call for him to resign in hopes it will ease the tension.
The company was asking for S.C. customers to pay millions more, some of it to pay for out-of-state costs.
The claimed the stunt was to remind Virginians of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally and the "Republican Party's embrace of those values."
Biden released a social spending plan half the size of the original package. Paid leave and free community college are gone, among others.
“If you think it’s racist and fascist out here now, oh, just wait until all of Trump’s monsters are unleashed," warned the MSNBC anchor.
According to the SEC, Sen. Richard Burr had material nonpublic information about coronavirus impact. He and his brother-in-law dumped stock before the market dropped in March 2020.
“We've given people lots and lots of time to come along voluntarily. Now we're saying that we have the right to save New York to ensure the safety of our employees, the safety of our people," the mayor said.
Joe Biden is preparing to launch an unprecedented tax raid on US millionaires as he scrambles to raise $2 trillion to fund a flagship spending package.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said Thursday that GOP rival Herschel Walker's history of violence against women should disqualify him from being a U.S. senator, saying that Republicans should discuss Walker's problems now to avoid fatal Democratic attacks against a flawed candidate in the fall. “If he were a member of the United States Senate today and if he had committed the acts that he’s admitted to, he would be removed from office,” Black told reporters after touring a domestic violence center in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Walker, a former football great, launched his campaign in late August.
Oregon Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio, who is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, uttered profanities during a heated debate Wednesday on airline-enforced vaccine mandates.
Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden's big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires' tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate.
Trump's 2017 tax law limited the SALT deduction tax break. Some Democrats want to bring it back but AOC argues it's "a giveaway to the rich."