G20 meeting deadlocked over calling out Ukraine war

Oliver Slow - BBC News
·2 min read
Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India
Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India

Finance ministers of the world's largest economies have failed to agree on a closing statement following talks in India due to differences over the war in Ukraine.

Russia and China refused to condemn the invasion at the G20 talks.

Moscow accused Western countries of destabilising the meeting and being "anti-Russian".

A year after Russia's invasion, the conflict continues to have knock-on effects on the global economy.

Previous meetings of G20 members have also failed to produce a joint statement since Russia, a member of the grouping, invaded Ukraine last February, a move that has been met with widespread condemnation.

India, which hosted the talks in the southern city of Bengaluru, issued a "chair's summary" from the meeting, noting there were "different assessments of the situation and sanctions" at the two-day meeting.

A footnote said two paragraphs summarising the war - which it said were adapted from the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration in November - were "agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China".

Russia's foreign ministry said it regretted the fact that "the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilised by the Western collective and used in an anti-Russian... way".

It accused the United States, European Union and G7 nations of "clear blackmail", urging them to "acknowledge the objective realities of a multipolar world".

Ajay Seth, a senior Indian official, said in a press conference that Russian and Chinese representatives did not agree to the wording on Ukraine because "their mandate is to deal with economic and financial issues".

"On the other hand, all the other 18 countries felt that the war has got implications for the global economy" and needed to be mentioned, he added.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, said: "This is a war. And this war has a cause, has one cause, and that is Russia and Vladimir Putin. That must be expressed clearly at this G20 finance meeting."

Beijing this week stepped up its diplomacy efforts regarding the conflict, when its top diplomat Wang Yi made a tour of Europe, which culminated in a warm welcome by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

China also this week published a 12-point "peace plan" on the conflict, which included "respecting the sovereignty of all countries" and "stopping unilateral sanctions".

Recommended Stories

  • 2- and 10-year Treasury yields jump for fifth straight week after January’s hot PCE inflation data

    The policy-sensitive 2-year rate moves further into its highest levels since July 2007, after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge came in strong.

  • Emmanuel Macron announces China visit to increase pressure on Putin

    Emmanuel Macron is to visit China in April in an attempt to convince Beijing to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

  • Can technology clean up the shrimp farming business?

    Shrimp farming has been criticised for causing environmental damage - can tech clean it up?

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Victory Assured — With Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the one-year mark of the Russian invasion that his country will secure victory if allies maintain their support, possibly this year. Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedApple Makes Major Progress

  • Southern California mountains will experience worst winter storm in three decades

    An impactful and rare storm is in progress across California.&nbsp;Rare in that snow levels have been and will continue to be very low bringing snow to many who almost never see it, certainly not to this extent.&nbsp;The Southern California mountains will experience their worst winter storm in three decades.

  • Russia Doesn’t Belong in the United Nations

    Without restoring the rule of law within its own organization, the U.N. will become more and more irrelevant.

  • G20 chair India says most members condemn Ukraine war

    G20 chair India on Saturday said most members of the bloc "strongly condemned" the war in Ukraine and reiterated their positions demanding Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine. In a statement at the end of financial leaders' meet near Bengaluru, India said the statement condemning Russia's war was endorsed by all members except Russia and China. India stuck to the language used in the G20 leaders' declaration in Bali last year on the conflict, adding that it recognised that the bloc was not the forum to resolve security issues, while acknowledging that such issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

  • Russians build torture chamber in occupied Vasylivka General Staff

    Russian occupiers have built a torture chamber in the occupied city of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where they are holding local residents who support Ukraine. Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "Russian occupiers are intensifying pressure on civilians and conducting searches of homes in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts.

  • Erdoğan talks to Putin after Zelenskyy

    On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after communicating with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: reports of the press services of both leaders, as quoted by European Pravda.

  • Florida health officials warn of toxic algae in Lake Washington

    The Florida Department of Health late Friday warned residents to use caution when swimming, fishing or otherwise recreating Lake Washington.

  • Governor: Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast under heavy fire, 1 injured

    Avdiivka, a city in eastern Donetsk Oblast, has been under heavy Russian fire over the past day, the oblast governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Fab. 25.

  • Conversation between Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid on rigors of the NBA Finals surfaces

    The Celtics star shared his perspective with the 76ers big man during a training session with Drew Hanlen.

  • Taiwan Introduces Plan to Attract Tourists — by Paying Them

    The new incentive program comes as the government aims to draw in six million tourists in 2023 and then 10 million tourists by 2025.

  • German leader seeks Indian support for Russia's isolation

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought assurances Saturday from India that it would support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine. Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war and hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas. Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted the conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy.

  • New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies in the Works at Warners, New Line

    Warner Bros. and New Line are going back to Middle-earth, with the studio making a deal that will allow it to develop more Lord of the Rings movies. The multiyear pact with rights holders Embracer Group AB allows Warners to develop features based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books and The Hobbit. Embracer […]

  • Boeing temporarily halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets -FAA

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the U.S. planemaker conducts additional analysis on a fuselage component, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday. Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed, the agency said. "The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes," the agency said.

  • Putin will eventually be killed by inner circle, says Zelensky

    Vladimir Putin will eventually be killed by a member of his inner circle, Volodymyr Zelensky believes. As Russia is subject to increasingly tough economic sanctions, Putin's regime will become ever more fragile and provoke his rivals to get rid of him, he told the journalist Dmytro Komarov in a documentary. "There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia," he said.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Sidney Powell avoids disbarment in Texas over election lies after judge throws out the state bar's case because the exhibits were misnumbered

    The Texas judge said the exhibit documents cited by the commission seeking to disbar Powell "did not match the documents described in the brief."

  • Conservative Legal Icon Gives Mike Pence A Stinging Reality Check On Subpoena Fight

    J. Michael Luttig spelled out how the former vice president was playing a dangerous game by refusing to testify in the probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection.