G20 no show from Xi Jinping suggests growing distance from the West

Xi Jinping’s no-show at this weekend’s G20 summit in New Delhi indicates Beijing is increasingly distancing itself from the West, foreign diplomats claimed.

Mr Xi, president of the world’s second-largest economy, will miss the annual meeting for the first time since taking power in 2012, instead choosing to send Premier Li Qiang to the September 9-10 gathering of leaders whose countries account for roughly 85 per cent of global GDP and greenhouse gas emissions.

No explanation has been offered by Beijing for his absence, which coincides with a time of heightened trade and geopolitical tensions with the United States and India, the G20 host with which it shares a long and disputed border.

But foreign diplomats in China say the news reflects a worrying trend where Beijing is shutting off from the West and its allies.

More than 10 envoys stationed in China told Reuters of the increasing difficulty they face getting access to Chinese officials and other sources of information.

They said this trend had become pronounced in 2023 even as China had dropped rigid pandemic controls that had stymied diplomatic activities for three years.

When meetings are arranged, Chinese officials stick rigidly to scripted comments, the diplomats said.

Ryan Neelam, a foreign policy analyst who previously served as an Australian diplomat based in Hong Kong, said such a development emphasises that, under Mr Xi’s strict regime, officials have become more wary about engaging with foreign powers.

“If everything becomes stage-managed and there’s less opportunity to have informal interactions, if you get less access to senior decision makers across the system, then there’s going to be a narrowing of the opportunity to find points of commonality or areas of compromise,” said Mr Neelam, the director of public opinion and foreign policy at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank.

India has meanwhile vowed that Mr Xi’s no-show will not derail talks on climate change and the economic impact of the Ukraine war.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian foreign minister, insisted that negotiations would not be affected, adding that the Chinese leader’s decision had nothing to do with frosty ties with New Delhi.

China’s foreign ministry has also rebuffed accusations of a snub, with spokesman Mao Ning stressing that China-India relations remain “generally stable” and that Chinese leaders have “always supported India’s hosting” and are “ready to work with all parties to make the G20 summit a success”.

However, Mr Xi’s non-attendance has sparked a flurry of speculation, with analysts offering conflicting interpretations of the rationale for his decision, ranging from deliberately avoiding a meeting with Joe Biden to an uptick in tensions with India.

Relations between India and China have nose-dived since 2020, when their troops were involved in a deadly border clash at the Galwan river valley in Ladakh.

‘Standard map’ reignites tensions

Tensions were reignited last week when China published a new “standard map” that laid claim to land in north-east India. South-east Asian nations and the US also objected to the map’s territorial assertions over the South China Sea.

Mr Xi’s decision may also point to his need to be in Beijing to deal with urgent economic problems, including a deepening real estate crisis, export slump and spiralling youth unemployment.

A report in Nikkei Asia this week suggested that Communist Party elders had reprimanded the president at a recent party retreat, although China experts have cast doubt on the veracity of the story, which was based on anonymous sourcing.

More broadly, Mr Xi’s international travel has significantly dropped off this year and has been limited to countries Beijing views as friendly.

He has only left China twice – to visit Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, in Moscow and to attend a meeting of the Brics emerging economies in South Africa last month, where he also missed a keynote address without explanation.

By comparison, Mr Xi managed five overseas visits in 2022 – when the country’s borders were effectively shut due to rigid pandemic controls – and a dozen in 2019 before Covid-19 struck.

