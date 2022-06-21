G20 president Indonesia: Pandemic fund may start June, needs World Bank nod

Indonesia's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin talks to a health official during a tuberculosis screening in Yogyakarta
·1 min read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A G20 fund to better prepare for future pandemics may be operational at the end of June, if an approval is given by the board of the World Bank, which houses it, the finance minister of current G20 president Indonesia said late on Tuesday.

G20 countries have provisionally agreed to set up the multi-billion dollar fund, which health officials have said will finance efforts like surveillance, research, and better access to vaccinations for lower-to-middle income countries, among others.

Over $1.1 billion has been pledged to the fund by the United States, the European Union, Germany and Singapore, among others, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said a news conference.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US pools close, go without lifeguards amid labor shortage

    Manager Ashley Ford strode the perimeter of one of Indianapolis' five open swimming pools, monitoring kids as they jumped off a diving board or careened into the water from a curved slide. Four lifeguards, whistles at the ready, watched from their tall chairs stationed around the water. With a dozen of the city's pools shuttered due to a lifeguard shortage, families sometimes line up more than an hour before the one at Frederick Douglass Park opens, Ford said.

  • North Korea abruptly stops importing COVID containment goods from China

    North Korea abruptly stopped importing COVID-19 prevention and control products from China in May, trade data released by Beijing showed, after the country bought face masks and ventilators from its neighbour in previous months. Daily new cases of fever in North Korea, as reported by its state news agency, KCNA, have been declining since the reclusive country first acknowledged in mid-May that it was fighting an COVID-19 outbreak. North Korea did not import any face masks, thermometers, rubber gloves, ventilators or vaccines from China in May, according to data released by Chinese customs on Monday.

  • This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries.A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-

  • This new California coronavirus wave isn't sticking to the script: Big spread, less illness

    Despite the latest surge in coronavirus cases, the impact on hospitals has been relatively minor and COVID-19 deaths have remained fairly low and stable.

  • COVID Cases Surge, but Deaths Stay Near Lows

    For two years, the coronavirus killed Americans on a brutal, predictable schedule: A few weeks after infections climbed so did deaths, cutting an unforgiving path across the country. But that pattern appears to have changed. Nearly three months since an ultra-contagious set of new omicron variants launched a springtime resurgence of cases, people are nonetheless dying from COVID-19 at a rate close to the lowest of the pandemic. The spread of the virus and the number of deaths in its wake, two me

  • First probable monkeypox cases reported in Missouri, Indiana

    State health officials in Missouri and Indiana reported their first probable cases of monkeypox on Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had reported monkeypox cases in 20 other states and Washington, D.C., as of Friday, although health officials continue to stress that the risk to the public remains low. Both states sent…

  • U.S. to start vaccinating very young children this week, and panel to recommend overhauling healthcare system

    The U.S. will start vaccinating children below the age of 5 starting this week, after regulatory agencies approved the shots developed by Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech over the weekend.

  • Gottlieb predicts slow start for kids’ vaccines

    Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that he anticipates a slow rollout for COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5. “I think it’s going to be a little bit more of a slow rollout relative to what we’ve seen in past rollouts with the other age groups,” Gottlieb…

  • Citing Disastrous Pandemic Response, Expert Panel Will Call for Overhaul of U.S. Public Health System

    A bipartisan panel of health experts will call on Tuesday for an overhaul of the American public health system that would greatly expand the role of the federal government, giving Washington the authority to set minimum health standards and coordinate a patchwork of nearly 3,000 state, local and tribal agencies. The recommendations flow from what the panel, the Commonwealth Fund Commission on a National Public Health System, described as the inadequacies and inequities of the United States’ resp

  • H5N1: UK taskforce set up to tackle bird flu spread

    Scientists are given one year to develop new ways of preventing future spillover to humans