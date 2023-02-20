G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider economy

FILE PHOTO: Astora natural gas depot in Rehden
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - The pandemic and war in Ukraine highlighted weaknesses in commodity markets where a 'significant' concentration of firms, banks, exchanges and clearing houses threatens to transmit losses to the wider economy, the G20's financial watchdog said on Monday.

The Financial Stability Board's (FSB) deep dive into commodity markets came after regulators voiced concern that they were unable to get a full picture of a sprawling sector comprising on and off exchange derivatives trading, physical stocks, patchy data and producers spread across the world.

European natural gas and metals prices doubled while oil and wheat gained sharply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing a spike in cash or margin calls on related derivatives.

The FSB, which coordinates financial rules for G20 economies, said that forced governments to offer liquidity to some cash-strapped market participants.

The report noted, however, that there was no major market disruption - with the exception of London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel - and limited impact on the rest of the financial system.

But fallout from the surge in nickel prices echoed concerns over large, concentrated positions and opacity in commodities more generally.

The commodities market adapted to stress by switching to opaque over-the-counter (OTC) or off-exchange contracts where margin requirements are less strict, making ties between commodities and banks more complex, the report said.

The FSB said a small number of non-financial trading firms played an outsize role in trading.

"The juxtaposition of this concentration and interlinkages in the commodities sector – along with large and leveraged commodities traders, less standardised margining practices and opacity in OTC markets – could all come together to propagate losses," the report said.

FSB Commodities Graphic 1 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgvdknrmqpo/FSB%20Commodities%20Graphic%201.PNG

The FSB said vulnerabilities in commodities are similar to those in non-bank financial intermediaries as economies went into COVID-19 lockdowns, and are now being addressed.

"We will undertake work to enhance market participants’ liquidity preparedness for margin and collateral calls...and to identify data gaps in regulatory reporting," FSB Chair and Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said.

FSB Commodities Graphic 2 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjkrzgmvr/FSB%20Commodities%20Graphic%202.PNG

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • China Bond Outflows Resume as Foreigners Return to Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas funds returned to selling China’s bonds in January after a one-month pause, underscoring the relatively unattractive yields on yuan-denominated debt as Beijing keeps monetary policy loose to support growth. Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayForeign holdings

  • Analysis-Gas shortage exposes fragile South Asian economies to more pain

    With a little over a month to go for peak shopping season during Ramadan, the head of Pakistan's retail industry body is shuttling between meetings, pressing officials to relax orders that forced malls to shut by 8.30 p.m. to save energy. More than 40% of annual retail sales occur in the 30 days of the holy month, and malls are packed between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Tariq Mehboob, also the chief executive of Pakistani menswear franchise Royal Tag, said in a letter to the government. Fear in the retail sector highlights how a shortage of imported gas has cut power output and hit the economy in Pakistan, just as it reels from soaring inflation and a sliding currency.

  • US-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and China came to Germany last weekend looking to patch up a new rift opened by the uproar over a Chinese balloon. But a meeting between their top diplomats showed how difficult it will be to compromise.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FraySecretary of State Anto

  • Girl with rare deadly disease receives revolutionary million-dollar gene-therapy drug – but it is too late for her older sister

    Young sisters Teddi and Nala Shaw from the UK both have late-infantile MLD, an inherited genetic disease.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plummeted by 34.4% i

  • Boris Becker Reveals He Cried In Jail Watching Novak Djokovic Win Wimbledon

    Boris Becker has revealed he started crying in jail as he watched Novak Djokovic win Wimbledon in 2022. Becker, who used to coach the current Australian Open champion until 2016, told press at the Berlin Film Festival that he continues to regard Djokovic as a member of his family. He explained: “While I was inside […]

  • Housing market once again braces for higher mortgage rates—where 8 experts see rates going this year

    The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate just shot back up to 6.8%.

  • Mitch McConnell tells German audience that Republican leaders support aid to Ukraine: ‘Don’t look at Twitter’

    Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell says Republican leadership is in full support of continued military and financial aid to Ukraine, despite some dissenting voices.

  • Carmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine

    Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis is upbeat about the outlook of its German subsidiary Opel which it believes will be able to keep operating as a separate brand, the company's Europe chief Uwe Hochgeschurtz told magazine Automobilwoche. "I'm happy with the brand and with its array of products," Hochgeschurtz was quoted as saying in the interview published on Sunday. The design centre in Ruesselsheim was one of the most modern in the entire company, he said, while the German factories had a steady workload meaning their future was safe.

  • Jeremy Hunt must cut taxes or risk a brain drain from Britain

    As the Budget draws near, the recently announced decision by AstraZeneca to locate a new manufacturing plant in Ireland and Liz Truss’s renewed assault on the “economic orthodoxy” have reignited the debate about tax policy.

  • TD Bank executives detail $50B commitment to minority communities ahead of First Horizon merger

    Top executives said TD conducted listening sessions with over 125 community groups, helping reassure community leaders from both footprints that the bank will not be eroding support post-merger.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Opens the Week Testing $25K

    Also: Hong Kong will unveil its new crypto licensing framework for Virtual Asset Service Providers in June, but the regulation will not allow retail investors to trade digital, contrary to what a recent tweet suggests. The regulation focuses on accredited, professional investors.

  • India opposes Vedanta's $3 billion zinc assets sale, rekindling debt worries

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Indian government has opposed Hindustan Zinc Ltd's $2.98 billion acquisition of assets from the flagship firm of Vedanta Resources, dealing a blow to billionaire Anil Agarwal's plans to trim down the mining giant's $7.7 billion net debt. The government, which owns a nearly 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc, is against the miner buying some Africa-based zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd - its top shareholder with a near-65% stake - as it was a "related party transaction". "We always believe in and operate in perfect manners of corporate governance, so (there is) no deviation on that count," Hindustan Zinc Chief Executive Arun Misra told CNBC-TV18.

  • Robert Duvall joins protests against Amazon data center

    Amazon has pledged $35 billion to expand its concentration of data centers in Northern Virginia, but is receiving pushback from protestors -- including actor Robert Duvall.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban to turn ex-military bases into special economic zones

    The first sites will be in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul and the northern province of Balkh.

  • 12 Stocks To Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 stocks to sell according to Motley Fool. To skip our detailed analysis of current market dynamics heading into 2023, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks To Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management focuses on high-quality growth companies, and it is constantly […]

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    An agriscience company, an instrumentation technology company, and an aerospace and defense giant all qualify as outstanding stocks.

  • 4 Stocks That Have Paid Dividends for 100 Years or More

    If history is any guide, the best thing you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies underscore the idea that when it comes to building generational wealth, dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by a wide margin. The asset managers at Hartford Funds similarly found that dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930.

  • Is GE HealthCare a No-Brainer AI Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) have soared more than 20% year to date. GE HealthCare calls itself "a leading global precision care innovator" -- a vague description that encompasses a lot. Is GE HealthCare a no-brainer AI stock to buy right now?

  • Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners vs. Kinder Morgan

    These two pipeline giants have fat yields and solid dividends. Is one better than the other for long-term income investors?