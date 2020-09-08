G4S executives charged with multiple counts of fraud

Three former executives at a division of outsourcing company G4S have been charged with defrauding the Ministry of Justice.

They are Richard Morris, ex-managing director of G4S Care and Justice Services, and two ex-directors of its electronic monitoring business - Mark Preston and James Jardine.

The men are each charged with seven counts of fraud.

The trio are due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 6 October.

Then men appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of committing the offences in relation to false representations made to the MoJ between 2009 and 2012, the Serious Fraud Office said in a statement.

G4S operates in 85 countries, with contracts ranging from defence, health and vehicle parking. In the UK, its Care and Justice arm runs prisons, immigration services, and the electronic monitoring of offenders.

The company has been operating in the care and justice area since the opening of the first private prison in 1992.