G4TV Hit With Major Layoffs Less Than A Year After Coming Back

G4 TV staff pose in the new office after the network made its unlikely return.

At least somewhere between 20-30 staff were laid off at G4TV today, according to two sources familiar with business. The video game talk show network from the 2000s was resurrected last fall on streaming platforms like Twitch as well as cable TV, but now faces major upheaval less than a year later. “I truly can not imagine the company continuing to produce our slate of content without the people we lost today,” said one employee.



The timing and severity of the cuts have taken some staff by surprise, but three sources tell Kotaku that G4's finances have been in bad shape for some time and managers were tasked with looking for cost savings wherever possible. Things apparently came to a head during an all-hands meeting a couple months ago when then-G4 president Russell Arons discussed the troubles the business was facing.

Arons’ left shortly after and was replaced by new CEO Joe Marsh who sources say was set on finding ways to cut the budget. The suddenness and severity of todays layoffs were unexpected, however, and call into question what the future of the new G4 will be. The network just recently announced a slate of new content, including a satirical Xplay show called “God of Work,” a play on Sony’s hit God of War series.

Originally launched in 2002 by Comcast, G4 was the only outlet for gaming news, reviews, and discussions on TV at the time. Its main shows were Xplay, hosted by Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb, and Attack of the Show!, hosted by Olivia Munn and Kevin Pereira. Those shows were eventually cancelled in 2012 and the network closed down a couple years later as gaming video content migrated online.

The network than relaunched in November 2021 with a mix of old and new talent, as well as plans to stream daily content on Twitch and other platforms in addition to being hosted on cable. In addition to Sessler and Pereira returning, new hosts include pro wrestler Austin “Xavier Woods” Watson, Indiana “Froskurinn” Black, Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez,” and many others.

It was reportedly the brain child of Tucker Roberts, the son of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. Tucker led the cable and internet company’s move into esports and is currently the president of the competitive Overwatch team, Philadelphia Fusion. According to one source, however, Tucker stepped away from G4 operations back in March.



