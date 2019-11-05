G5 Entertainment (STO:G5EN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 435% Share Price Gain

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (STO:G5EN) share price has soared 435% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 67% in about a quarter.

View our latest analysis for G5 Entertainment

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, G5 Entertainment moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the G5 Entertainment share price is up 72% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 50% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

OM:G5EN Past and Future Earnings, November 5th 2019 More

It is of course excellent to see how G5 Entertainment has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling G5 Entertainment stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for G5 Entertainment the TSR over the last 5 years was 454%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in G5 Entertainment had a tough year, with a total loss of 49% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 41% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you would like to research G5 Entertainment in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.