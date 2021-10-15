G6 Materials Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Oktoberfest Conference on October 19, 2021

Ronkonkoma, New York --News Direct-- G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp.
G6 Materials Corp.

Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO, to Present the Company and Be Available for One-on-One Meetings with Interested Parties

Ronkonkoma, New York, USA - TheNewswire – October 15, 2021 - G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF), a technology company creating value by developing innovative graphene-based solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be participating as a presenting company in the Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase Conference (“Oktoberfest Conference”) hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (“Red Cloud FS”). The Company’s presentation is scheduled to occur on October 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties can register to attend the presentation or request one-on-one meetings with Daniel Stolyarov, G6’s President & Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), via the following link: www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021. In his capacity as a President & CEO of G6 during the Oktoberfest Conference, Mr. Stolyarov’s address may include forward-looking information.

The Oktoberfest Conference is an annual event organized by Red Cloud FS, which occurs each October as an opportunity to feature a large group of public issuers with direct and indirect associations with the mining sector. This year, the event will be bringing together over 80 presenting companies, more than 1,500 attendees, and numerous keynote speakers spanning a three-day period from October 18-20, 2021. Aside from G6’s inclusion as a way to feature graphene technology, the Oktoberfest Conference also includes companies from the copper, gold, lithium, nickel, manganese, palladium, silver, uranium and zinc sectors.

About Red Cloud FS

Red Cloud FS is an affiliate of Red Cloud Securities Inc., a globally-oriented and resource-focused financial services platform. It offers clients an extensive array of corporate access services including advisory, marketing and media. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated broker dealer offering corporate issuers a wide breadth of advisory, investment banking, research, and distribution services. The firm’s diverse team of industry professionals works with clients to create custom solutions designed to meet their individual needs. For more information about Red Cloud FS and its affiliate Red Cloud Securities Inc., please visit www.redcloudfs.com.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, high-performance composites, and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products including graphene-enhanced air purifiers and it plans to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of five granted patents. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6 located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

  • - Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-EpoxyTM trade name and can be purchased at www.g6-epoxy.com

    - R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at www.graphene-supermarket.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes but is not limited to information about the graphene-enhanced air purifier (including efficacy and potential commercialization thereof); information about the potential for the Company’s long-term growth; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk that actual results in commercial applications of the graphene-enhanced air purifier may differ significantly from the Test Results; the Test Results may not be accepted by applicable regulatory agencies required to approve commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not receive required approvals from regulatory agencies to commercialize the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not achieve further stages of commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier as anticipated, or at all; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; the company may fail to obtain appropriate government approvals or accreditation related to the business’ operations and technological processes; the results of the tests being performed by an independent laboratory may be unsatisfactory and prevent the company from receiving government approvals and accreditations; the market conditions and demand for its product as well as the market prices of such products being developed by the company may change over time; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; competition; dilution; and the volatility of our common share price and volume.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Commercial Inquiries

Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

Telephone: (631) 405-5113

Email: info@g6-materials.com

Investor Inquiries

G6 Investor Relations

Telephone: (631) 405-5114

Email: investors@g6-materials.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

SOURCE: G6 Materials Corp.

For more information on G6 Materials Corp., please visit www.G6-Materials.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/g6-materials-announces-participation-in-red-clouds-oktoberfest-conference-on-october-19-2021-366187449

